International Pool Returns to the Rock as Gibraltar Prepares to Host EBA Nations Cup

International pool is set to return to Gibraltar in emphatic fashion, with the Rock confirmed as the host of the European Blackball Association’s prestigious Nations Cup. The Gibraltar Pool Association (GPA) will act as hosts for the tournament, marking a significant moment for both the sport locally and Gibraltar’s growing reputation as a destination for major international sporting events.

The Nations Cup, one of the flagship events on the European Blackball calendar, has in recent years been staged primarily in the United Kingdom, with Bridlington, England becoming closely associated with the competition. Its migration to Gibraltar represents a notable shift for the tournament and underlines the confidence placed in the territory’s ability to deliver an event of this scale. The current agreement will see Gibraltar host the Nations Cup for an initial three-year period, with official sources already indicating that a longer-term arrangement could be possible should the event prove successful.

The competition is renowned for its size and reach. It regularly attracts in excess of 250 players from across Europe, competing in multiple categories that include men’s, ladies, seniors, masters, under-23s, and additional divisions depending on entries. In recent editions, the introduction of both ‘A’ and ‘B’ teams has further expanded participation, allowing developing nations and players to compete alongside established European sides.

As a team-based competition, the Nations Cup places national pride at the centre of proceedings, with countries competing across multiple matches and categories rather than focusing solely on individual performance. Played under standardised Blackball Pool rules — the European version of English-style eight-ball — the event is recognised as one of the key international team tournaments alongside the European and World Blackball Championships.

Beyond the playing tables, the scale of the Nations Cup has consistently drawn large numbers of officials, coaching staff, supporters, and travelling fans. With over a week of competition expected, the event is forecast to bring several hundred visitors to Gibraltar, creating a scenario comparable to the impact seen during the Netball World Youth Cup hosted on the Rock last summer.

For Gibraltar, the arrival of the Nations Cup is being viewed as a significant boost to its sport-led tourism industry. Officials have highlighted the potential for the event to become a long-term fixture, capable of delivering sustained economic and promotional benefits. The possibility of Gibraltar hosting the Nations Cup for an extended period — similar to the long association previously enjoyed by Bridlington — is already being discussed as part of wider ambitions to strengthen the territory’s position on the international sporting stage.

European Blackball Association Chairman, S. Rumbado, has spoken openly about the significance of the event returning to Gibraltar. He reflected on the territory’s history of hosting major pool competitions, recalling the European Championships held in Gibraltar in 1998 — a landmark moment in which he himself was involved as part of the organising committee. For Rumbado, the Nations Cup represents not only a celebration of the sport, but also a statement of Gibraltar’s capability to host world-class international tournaments and to welcome players, teams, and supporters from across the globe.

From a local perspective, the event also marks a milestone in the evolution of the Gibraltar Pool Association under its current leadership. GPA President J. Collado has described the hosting of the Nations Cup as part of a wider vision aimed at raising standards and opportunities within Gibraltar’s pool community. A former international player himself, Collado’s experiences competing abroad — including participation on the Professional European Tour — have shaped his determination to create stronger structures, greater support, and more ambitious pathways for the sport locally.

Since assuming the presidency, Collado points to tangible progress already achieved, including securing the hosting rights for the Blackball Nations Cup 2026 and other major milestones such as the Wee Ender Festival. While acknowledging that doubts once existed regarding his leadership, he believes those concerns have been addressed through action rather than words, with further developments expected in the months and years ahead.

Preparations for the Nations Cup Gibraltar 2026 have already begun in earnest. The Gibraltar Pool Association formally announced the event in November 2025, promising a tournament built around a “new arena and a new concept.” Plans include the installation of 44 Black Ball Misty Shadow Premium Elite Arena Tables, supported by 10 dedicated practice tables. Competition will be showcased on six streamed tables, including two main arena feature tables, allowing wider audiences to follow the action.

Lighting has also been identified as a key component of the event experience. A new three-year partnership will see HALO 170 and I-BEAM 150 lighting systems used throughout GPA events, including the Nations Cup. The HALO 170 units will be reserved for the main arena tables, while iBEAM 150 lights will illuminate the outer competition areas, providing consistent playing conditions across the venue.

Logistical planning extends beyond the competition hall itself. Bus shuttles and city bus services are planned to assist movement during the event, while a programme of after-parties across the week is intended to enhance the overall experience for players and visitors alike. Official merchandising, event stalls, promotional videos, and a dedicated event website are also set to be launched, with players given priority access to pre-book official merchandise.

In line with modern event management practices, the Nations Cup Gibraltar 2026 will introduce several innovative operational features. The event will be run as a fully cashless tournament, with money tokens available at all points of sale. These tokens can be purchased using cash or card before entering the venue, but once inside, no cash or card transactions will be accepted at bars, food outlets, or merchandise stands.

Environmental considerations have also been built into the event’s design. The Nations Cup will operate as a reusable cup event, with branded cups issued for use throughout the week. The initiative forms part of a wider ‘Go Green’ policy aimed at reducing waste, eliminating disposable cups, and avoiding the use of cans or glass. Organisers have emphasised that the approach is intended to minimise litter and protect the venue environment while encouraging collective responsibility among participants and spectators.

Support for the event comes from a broad range of partners, including On Cue World, 8 Ball Direct, Xapo Bank, Betfred, HM Government of Gibraltar, the Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority, Fresh Pro AVL, and Visit Gibraltar, with further partnerships expected to be announced.

The Gibraltar Pool Association has also issued a call for volunteers, inviting members of the community to become part of the event both in the lead-up and during the tournament itself. Volunteers will play a key role in delivering what organisers have described as a “magical” experience for players and visitors alike.

As flights and accommodation bookings begin to gather pace, the Nations Cup Gibraltar 2026 is shaping up to be more than just a sporting competition. It represents a convergence of elite sport, tourism, innovation, and community engagement — and a statement of intent from Gibraltar as it continues to position itself as a capable and ambitious host on the international sporting calendar.