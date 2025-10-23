Investigations under way after five suspected smugglers land in Gib and flee undetected 

An investigation in under way to identify two people who beached a small speedboat on Western Beach in the early hours of Wednesday before fleeing on foot, the second such incident in the space of two days.

A day earlier at 10.15am, three men disembarked on Eastern Beach from a similar-sized rigid-hulled inflatable boat after being chased close to shore by a Guardia Civil vessel.

They too vanished without trace despite law enforcement efforts to identify their whereabouts.

In both cases the men disembarked from rigid-hulled inflatable boats of the sort commonly used by smugglers, suggesting they were likely involved in illicit activities.

But the fact they have not been located and detained will raise questions about security along Gibraltar’s coastline.

The incident on Tuesday unfolded in the area between Karma restaurant and Dolce Vita on Eastern Beach.

Video circulating on social media showed three occupants disembarking and running into the adjacent car park, with a Guardia Civil vessel positioned just off the shoreline.

It is not clear whether there was any communication between Spanish and Gibraltarian law enforcement agencies in respect of this incident.

Officers from HM Customs’ Marine Section later secured the vessel and towed it to the Marine Base.

“A full search of the area was also conducted by land-based officers...with the assistance of the Royal Gibraltar Police and the Gibraltar Defence Police,” a Government spokesperson told the Chronicle.

“The three individuals were not located but items of clothing were recovered.”

“In the past 24 hours, HM Customs has seized three small RHIBs as part of ongoing operations against illicit maritime activity.”

“Enquiries into this latest incident are continuing.”

The Royal Gibraltar Police told the Chronicle also confirmed it was investigating the incident and said its officers had attended the scene alongside other law enforcement agencies after receiving a report.

“The report suggested that three men had alighted from the vessel and ran ashore, as a result of which RGP, Gibraltar Defence Police and HM Customs officers attended and conducted searches of the area resulting in the seizure of the vessel by HM Customs,” an RGP spokesperson said.

“An investigation is underway.”

In a second incident on Wednesday at 2.30am, Customs officers on routine patrol within British Gibraltar Territorial Waters observed a small RHIB operating suspiciously.

The vessel was monitored by the Customs control room and subsequently followed as it approached the shoreline in the area of Western Beach.

“Upon reaching the shoreline, two individuals disembarked and made good their escape on foot despite an immediate search of the surrounding area,” the Government said in a statement.

The vessel was seized and towed to the HM Customs Marine Base for further examination.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the RHIB’s presence and the identity of the individuals involved is ongoing.

“HM Customs continues to work on the security and integrity of Gibraltar’s coastline and territorial waters,” the statement added.