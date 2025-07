There were two local runners on the track on Tuesday morning competing in the 200m heats. Up first was Pau Funes Fa who ran the race in a time of 23.08. However, coming in 5th place meant he did not qualify for the semi-finals later in the evening.

The second runner was Luka Desoiza who ran in a time of 23.55 and taking 6th place and did not qualify for the semi-finals.