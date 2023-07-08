Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 8th Jul, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Island Games return after four years

By Stephen Ignacio
8th July 2023

Four years have gone by since the last Island Games, hosted in Gibraltar in 2019.
A global pandemic, travel restrictions and an uncertain future saw the 2021 Games postponed, with Guernsey, this year’s host, having to wait until this weekend to open its doors to the over 2,000 sports people attending the games.
Twenty-four Islands, including Gibraltar will be taking part in the Guernsey 2023 Island Games. Debuting will be the Island of Gozo who were recently accepted into the International Islands Games Association.
This evening, Saturday July 8, sees the opening ceremony of the Games in Guernsey. It will mark the end of a four year wait for the Games to return, the longest period seen since the Games were inaugurated in 1985.
Initially launched as the Inter-Island Games, as part of the Isle of Man International Year of Sport, and intended to be a one-off sporting event. With just fifteen islands and 600 competitors and officials taking part the Games at the time cost a mere £70,000.
A far cry from the figures now estimated for hosting the games. With close to 3,000 competitors and officials, the Island Games in Guernsey will see a total of 14 sports taking place across 25 venues.
Archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, bowls, cycling, football, golf, sailing, shooting, swimming, table tennis, tennis, and triathlon will all fill on packed schedule across seven days of activities.
The opening ceremony will take place this evening along the Town seafront and is being described by organisers as “a heart-pumping, music-filled spectacle. One of the highlights will the parade of the 2,194 athletes from North Beach to the Albert Pier.”
Sports people will have travelled from Scandinavia to the Mediterranean, the North Atlantic to the Caribbean to compete in the Games which have now become one of the main international competitions for some of those participating.
“Samba, bagpipes, a big band, cheerleaders, majorettes, and a vintage Guernsey tractor, are all part of the line-up for the opening ceremony of the NatWest International Island Games along the Town seafront” said organisers this week as the final preparations were being made.
Organisers “promising a music-filled, heart-pumping spectacle that showcases island pride and friendliness.”
The highlights will include the water ceremony at North Beach, and the parade of around 2,500 athletes and team members from North Beach to the Crown Pier.
For athletes it will be the green light they have been waiting for four years to compete in the Games. Many starting early on Sunday morning as the main sports events start to roll out.
Team Gibraltar will be in action from the start with a full schedule for a bulk of the team now in Guernsey.

Most Read

Local News

Airport closure and late arrival led to flight cancellation

Wed 5th Jul, 2023

Local News

Mural tribute for Melon Diesel

Wed 5th Jul, 2023

UK/Spain News

PSOE reaffirms treaty pledge in electoral manifesto, as Vox adopts hard line

Fri 7th Jul, 2023

Local News

Two men jailed for ‘horrific’ Boxing Day robbery

Fri 7th Jul, 2023

Local News

With OS35 out of the sea, final cleaning before trip to scrapyard

Thu 6th Jul, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th July 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
RC44 Team Peninsula Racing finish second in the 44 Cup in Sweden

7th July 2023

Sports
GDA Under 12 National Championship: Leon Del Agua Finishes Season with Style

7th July 2023

Sports
Gibraltar youth darts beats Sweden 9-1

7th July 2023

Sports
St Joseph new signs challenge big guns

7th July 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023