‘Isthmus’ donation from Abdelkrim Ouazzani

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry for Culture, received an artwork donation by Abdelkrim Ouazzani as part of the Gibraltar / Tangier exchange and its latest initiative, ‘Isthmus’.

The Tetouan artist and former Director General of the Arts School in the city was keen to leave a lasting memento of this collaborative exchange marking the positive relationship between the artistic communities.

Mr Ouazzani’s untitled screen print, currently on show at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery at Casemates, was inspired by his family pets, with elements of nurture and protection at the heart of his creation.

The artist describes this artwork as very personal to him, and a copy of it is on display at his home.

The artist was accompanied by Aziza Laraki, Director of Gallery Kent, who has played a pivotal role in facilitating the project. Additionally, they paid a visit to the studio of ceramicist Ermelinda Duarte, who actively participated in the exchange and is keen to explore opportunities relating to her craft.

During a throwing demonstration on the wheel, Mr Ouazzani spontaneously joined in the process, contributing to the completion of a pot intended for shipment by Ms Duarte.

Subsequently, Mr Ouazzani affixed his signature to the piece symbolising the convergence of our respective communities.

Looking towards possible collaborations and projects Ms Laraki also met with local artist Sebastian Rodriguez who has recently returned from a painting trip from Tangier. The visiting contingent also engaged with students from Westside School who visited the exhibition at Casemates, with pupils able to interact with the artist and learn more about his work and techniques.

‘Isthmus, Art from Across The Straits’ Exhibition is open until March 9.