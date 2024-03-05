Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 5th Mar, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

‘Isthmus’ donation from Abdelkrim Ouazzani

By Chronicle Staff
5th March 2024

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry for Culture, received an artwork donation by Abdelkrim Ouazzani as part of the Gibraltar / Tangier exchange and its latest initiative, ‘Isthmus’.

The Tetouan artist and former Director General of the Arts School in the city was keen to leave a lasting memento of this collaborative exchange marking the positive relationship between the artistic communities.

Mr Ouazzani’s untitled screen print, currently on show at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery at Casemates, was inspired by his family pets, with elements of nurture and protection at the heart of his creation.

The artist describes this artwork as very personal to him, and a copy of it is on display at his home.

The artist was accompanied by Aziza Laraki, Director of Gallery Kent, who has played a pivotal role in facilitating the project. Additionally, they paid a visit to the studio of ceramicist Ermelinda Duarte, who actively participated in the exchange and is keen to explore opportunities relating to her craft.

During a throwing demonstration on the wheel, Mr Ouazzani spontaneously joined in the process, contributing to the completion of a pot intended for shipment by Ms Duarte.

Subsequently, Mr Ouazzani affixed his signature to the piece symbolising the convergence of our respective communities.

Looking towards possible collaborations and projects Ms Laraki also met with local artist Sebastian Rodriguez who has recently returned from a painting trip from Tangier. The visiting contingent also engaged with students from Westside School who visited the exhibition at Casemates, with pupils able to interact with the artist and learn more about his work and techniques.

‘Isthmus, Art from Across The Straits’ Exhibition is open until March 9.

Most Read

Brexit

Albares seeks cross-party ‘unity and consensus’ on Spain’s treaty aims

Mon 4th Mar, 2024

Local News

Promotions for three members of the RGP

Mon 4th Mar, 2024

Local News

Monica Popham wins Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year

Wed 28th Feb, 2024

Local News

Lieutenant General Sir Benjamin Bathurst confirmed as next Governor of Gibraltar

Mon 4th Mar, 2024

Local News

New Parcel Post offices application filed with Town Planning

Fri 1st Mar, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th March 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
‘Memories of the Old Town’ sketch safari to be held

5th March 2024

Local News
Ministry of Equality and Garrison Library collaborate for Women’s Day

5th March 2024

Local News
The Last Neanderthals book published by local authors

5th March 2024

Local News
SSAFA Gibraltar unveils new Community Connections Champions to combat loneliness

5th March 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024