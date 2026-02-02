“Its important to be realistic” says Ivan Robba Gibraltar FA General Secretary in wide-ranging interview

It has been over a decade since Gibraltar was accepted into UEFA and later FIFA, marking a rapid transition from amateur football into the semi-professional and professional era. Though short in time, the journey has been intense, with Gibraltar football still very much in its infancy. Critics have come and gone, headlines have been plentiful, and historic achievements—modest when compared to more established nations—have not been lacking. From winning their first international match, to promotion and subsequent relegation from Nations League C, to clubs such as Lincoln Red Imps narrowly missing out on the knockout stages of the UEFA Conference League this season, the sport has experienced both progress and painful setbacks, including the humbling 14–0 defeat at the hands of France. As opinions have grown louder and more divided over the years, the question remains: what is the true status of Gibraltar football more than a decade on? In a series of reports to follow, we will examine the state of the game and what is happening behind the walls of the Gibraltar FA, beginning this week with a return to Gibraltar FA General Secretary Ivan Robba, more than five years after his first interview with this newspaper following his appointment.

Five years into his tenure as General Secretary of the Gibraltar Football Association, Ivan Robba reflects on a period shaped by disruption, scrutiny, and long-term rebuilding. Appointed on the eve of the Covid-19 pandemic and inheriting unresolved structural and infrastructure challenges, his time in office has coincided with some of the most testing circumstances Gibraltar football has faced. In this wide-ranging interview with Stephen Ignacio, sports reporter of this newspaper, Robba addresses the legacy he inherited, the ongoing national stadium debate, supporter relations, governance limits, and the realities of developing football in a small community, while outlining how he believes the foundations are now being laid for the decades ahead.

This the first of a series of feature reports which we will be publishing in the coming weeks and months. Providing an insight into the development within local football and the Gibraltar FA.

Chronicle - It has been five years now since you took over as General Secretary of the Gibraltar FA. If you had one word to describe this time what would it be?

Ivan Robba - Formative.

Much of this period has been about building internally; strengthening systems, processes, and capacity, often quietly, while operating under constant public scrutiny. That work isn’t always immediately visible, but it has been essential to stabilising the association and preparing it for the next phase.

Chronicle - You came in at a time when Covid had just started to knock on the door globally, facing internal issues with the association which the President addressed, you having been one of his appointments, and three years after an agreement over the stadium had been made, but no progress had been seen. Now taking the issues, as you described it, ‘the elephant in the room’ as a primary example, how would you describe the legacy you were left with? Was it flawed? Was it properly managed? Did you find holes which you needed to plaster over to make it work? What was it you found yourself having to deal with? And how much of this do you think the public, or even the stakeholders such as clubs and players, are aware of?

Ivan Robba - The Association has always had committed people and good intentions, but one facing a convergence of significant challenges: Covid, unresolved infrastructure issues, governance pressures, and long-standing structural weaknesses that had accumulated over time.

It wasn’t a question of isolated flaws, but of interconnected issues that required stabilisation before progress could be made. Some of that work necessarily happened behind the scenes, and not all of it was visible to the public or even to stakeholders. That gap between work done and understanding is something we’ve reflected on.

As a result, we are deliberately changing how we communicate, being more present, more open, and more structured in explaining what the association does, why decisions are taken, and what progress looks like. That includes rolling out regular features and updates that give clearer insight into the work being done across the organisation, rather than allowing speculation or misinformation to fill the space.

Chronicle - Speaking about the elephant in the room, which we all know is the issue of the national stadium and the agreements reached. Can we clarify, when the association agreed the takeover of the stadium and provided funds which were used to build both Lathbury and the Europa Sports Complex, was there an agreement for the use of these facilities too? And is it not true that all we are seeing now is not a takeover by the Gibraltar FA, but a proper implementation of the initial agreement?

Ivan Robba - It’s important to clarify this accurately.

There were no formal, signed agreements with the Government on the use of Lathbury or the Europa Sports Complex. What did exist was an understanding: the funding provided by the association was used to build facilities intended for football; and that did happen.

Over time, we have been advocating strongly for greater access to these facilities because the demand is enormous. We now have more than 2,500 active members, and the need for pitches is substantial.

We are now working closely with Government and other sports to increase shared use where possible, while prioritising football, which was a key part of the understanding with UEFA when funding was provided for these facilities.

Chronicle- You have had to manage countless issues, continuing with the same issues surrounding the stadium. One of them has been the fact that you have become more distant from supporters, mainly due to issues of venues. You have now invested heavily in bringing football back to the Rock at international level, and European club level, but how do you address the distance you have seen created by these issues with your supporters?

Ivan Robba - The impact of venue constraints on supporters is real, and it’s something we recognise.

Playing away from traditional home venues inevitably affects connection. At the same time, significant effort and investment have gone into bringing football back to the Rock at international and European club level, often under difficult constraints.

Rebuilding that closeness isn’t only about venues; it’s also about communication. We recognise that when information isn’t shared clearly and consistently, distance grows. That’s why we are moving towards being more outward-facing using regular features, updates, and direct communication to explain decisions, constraints, and progress more clearly. Supporters don’t need to agree with every decision, but they do deserve context.

We are also firming up our relationship with Team 54 Supporters Group, whose support is incredible. We are working together with the shared objective of improving the supporter experience and increasing the connection between them and the teams.

Chronicle - With respect to community projects and bringing football to a wider audience and participation since your arrival, we have seen things like street football re-emerge, the development of veterans football and walking football adding to age groups that can play, the football academies which focus on the grassroots, and now the investment into facilities which also provide enhancements to other sports. How important has it been to do this? Was it one of your policies or is this a progression from the previous administration? And how do you hope to keep this momentum going?

Ivan Robba - It’s a combination of continuity and progression.

Initiatives such as street football, veterans football, walking football, school programmes, and broader facility investment are essential in a small community. They widen participation and ensure football remains accessible across ages and abilities.

A key part of maintaining momentum is working directly with clubs in a more structured way. We are currently running a Club Sustainability Programme, with clubs actively involved and participating, focused on governance, planning, and long-term viability. The aim isn’t compliance for its own sake, but helping clubs strengthen how they operate so that development on the pitch is supported by stability off it.

Chronicle - Many continue to raise the ‘golden past’ on how football was better before than it is now, and things were better then than they are now. We also had the banner which Gibraltar walked under of ‘We are ready.’ First of all, were we ever ‘ready’? And is it not the case that nothing was ever built before, not even in local coaching at club level to help players progress beyond the amateur game, and it’s only now that young players can see a real future in football?

Ivan Robba - “Ready” was always a relative term.

UEFA membership was a major milestone, but it didn’t automatically create infrastructure, coaching depth, or professional pathways. What has changed since then is opportunity. Young players today have far more exposure, more structured coaching, and more routes to test themselves than existed previously.

At the same time, it’s important to be realistic. Gibraltar is a very small country with clear physical and structural limitations. Progress has to be measured, sustainable, and honest about what can realistically be achieved, while continuing to improve where possible.

Chronicle - Many questions have been asked on the quality of the game in Gibraltar, with the blame put squarely on the association. However, since UEFA membership, Gibraltar Football League clubs are now businesses. Businesses which run their own affairs and are only governed by the rules of the game and the same criteria which you are allowed to impose as a member association of UEFA. Unless I am mistaken, you cannot impose rules which go beyond your remit. Is it therefore not true that whilst you can try and impose rules and guidelines to better the game, you cannot implement stricter, dictatorial rulings that force clubs to do things differently? And this being the case, is it therefore not the clubs’ responsibility to work to better the game, not the Gibraltar FA alone?

Ivan Robba - Clubs are autonomous entities and, since UEFA membership, operate as businesses within a defined regulatory framework.

The association can set criteria, licensing standards, and development frameworks, but it cannot impose rules beyond its remit or dictate how clubs run their internal affairs. Improving the quality of the game is therefore a shared responsibility.

That’s why the Club Sustainability Programme matters. It recognises that lasting improvement can’t be imposed unilaterally. Clubs are involved, engaged, and expected to take responsibility for how they develop on and off the pitch, with the association providing the framework and support.

Chronicle - You have a closed league, one of the many legacies from the previous administration, in which other entities or clubs wishing to join have to jump impossible hurdles, as the ‘monopoly’ of who joins is held by clubs who are reluctant to allow others in. Is this not counterproductive to the development of football? And are you looking into the situation? Are you going to allow it to continue, or hoping to change it?

Ivan Robba - The closed league structure is one that raises legitimate questions.

There is a balance to be struck between stability, sustainability, and openness. Any change in this area requires careful consideration, broad agreement, and an understanding of unintended consequences, particularly in a small football ecosystem.

It is under review by our stakeholders, but any evolution must be responsible rather than reactive.

Chronicle - Whilst the Gibraltar FA is the governing body of football, clubs and supporters have pointed the finger of blame at the association for the lack of supporters and financial opportunities outside the funding they receive. Is it the association’s responsibility? How do you view these critics?

Ivan Robba - Constructive criticism is healthy and necessary, and it’s taken seriously.

At the same time, it’s important to recognise the limits of what a governing body can control. Attendance, commercial success, and supporter engagement depend on many factors, including clubs, venues, scheduling, and wider economic conditions.

We also recognise that where communication is limited, narratives can take on a life of their own. Rather than reacting to every claim, the focus is on communicating more clearly and consistently through regular features and transparent updates, so that facts and context are available to everyone.

Chronicle - When you started as General Secretary, I am sure if we look back you had your own vision of where things were going. Since then the climate has changed. How has your vision changed, and where do you hope things will be in five years’ time, and ten years’ time?

Ivan Robba - The core direction hasn’t changed, but experience has refined it.

A central part of that future is the new national stadium, which must be seen as a legacy project for Gibraltar and not something built for the present moment, but for the next 40 or 50 years.

Financial sustainability in that context isn’t about building the smallest or cheapest option possible; it’s about building something that is fit for purpose over its full lifespan. A stadium that is undersized, inflexible, or unable to meet future needs quickly becomes a cost rather than an asset.

Demolition is underway and final designs are being progressed with a long-term perspective, ensuring the stadium can serve international football, domestic competitions, and a growing football community, while operating efficiently and sustainably over decades.

Chronicle - In these five years you have been put under the spotlight, at times more like the lamps of interrogators beaming down solely on you as a person, by some critics. How have you coped with this, and how has it affected your personal and family life, considering that personal attacks sometimes go beyond football?

Ivan Robba - Football is intensely public, and scrutiny, sometimes unfair, comes with the territory. Social media has amplified that, often distorting context or intent.

Coping means maintaining perspective, setting boundaries, and not allowing misinformation to dictate decisions. It’s not without impact, particularly on family life, but the discipline is knowing when to engage and when not to.

Reacting emotionally doesn’t protect football or the people in it, but rather only rewards those who thrive on disruption.

Chronicle - Have you ever wondered if it was worth it? And what has kept you going?

Ivan Robba - There are moments when that question naturally arises.

What keeps you going is seeing internal progress, supporting family and colleagues who give their all under constant pressure, and knowing that foundations are stronger than they were. That matters, even when it isn’t immediately visible or publicly acknowledged.

Chronicle - Have you, or will you, ever take any direct action against these people, especially those you suspect are involved?

Ivan Robba - The focus has always been on the association, not personal disputes.

Where criticism is legitimate, it’s engaged with. Where misinformation or bad-faith commentary seeks to destabilise, the priority has been to correct the record through transparency and consistency rather than escalation.

Chronicle - Five years down the road, possibly, as we all know the world has its own turmoils, with a national stadium built and being used, a more fluid border, and football globally still a major financial boom, first of all do you hope Ivan Robba will still be here heading things? And what do you hope will be the most realistic outcome of being at that juncture?

Ivan Robba - Whether I’m here or not is secondary.

Success would mean a functioning national stadium, improved access to facilities, clearer pathways for players, stronger clubs, and an association that is robust enough to withstand scrutiny and misinformation without losing direction.

Chronicle - If you had one thing to say to some kid today looking at football as a career, what would you be able to say today that ten years ago, even with UEFA membership already secured, you wouldn’t have been able to say? And how important is it that you could say this now?

Ivan Robba - Today, you can say there are more opportunities than ever before to pursue football seriously through improved coaching, clearer structures, and greater exposure beyond Gibraltar.

That doesn’t mean guarantees. Progress depends on talent, commitment, and opportunity aligning, and there are limits imposed by the size of the country and available resources. What has changed is that ambition now sits within a real framework rather than hope alone.

We’re privileged to now have a genuine chance in football, but that chance comes with responsibility. Nothing is gifted, and there are no shortcuts.

Football will never promise you a career. The pathway exists in a more real way than before, but the effort, sacrifice, and commitment have to come from you.