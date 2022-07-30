Jack Prior U-23 Gold Medal Winner in Team GB Eight at Rowing World Championship

Gibraltarian rower, Jack Prior, former part of the GB U-23 crew that has won Gold medal at the rowing World Championships in Varese, Italy.

Mr Prior also won Gold last year with Team GB at the European Championships in Poland.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo reacting to the latest success said: "This is a huge achievement for Jack and a proud moment for all of Gibraltar, especially Jack's family and his club, Calpe Rowing Club, as well as all the rowing fraternity on the Rock. It is an additional medal for Jack after his European Gold last year in Poland. Given the difficult moments Gibraltar faces today, this will give us all great national joy and pride. My sincere congratulations to Jack and to his parents, Nick and Alison."

