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Tue 3rd Nov, 2026

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Local News

JFDance Gibraltar wins European championship titles in Czech Republic

By Chronicle Staff
3rd November 2026

JFDance Gibraltar has won a series of world champion titles at the World Artistic Dance Federation European Dance Championships 2026 in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

The dancers secured titles in several categories, including Juvenile Artistic Dance Show Solo, Juvenile Duos, Junior Trios, Junior Male Solo, Mixed Ages Large Group, Juvenile Modern Duos and Adult Modern Trios.

The Mixed Ages Large Group performed ‘Frontiers’, choreographed by Jade Federico and Eva Collinson, telling the story of Gibraltar’s frontier and representing part of the Rock’s history and identity on the international stage.

JFDance also won WADF Open World Cup trophies in several categories, as well as securing a number of podium and finalist positions.

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, congratulated the dancers on their results.

Mr Santos said: “JFDance Gibraltar were extremely successful at this competition last year, and once again they have exceeded expectations. The dancers have been rewarded for their hard work, commitment and talent. Their teachers, families and support networks also merit a mention as this success is shared by all. JFDance have made themselves and Gibraltar proud.”

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