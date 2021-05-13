Jonathan Lutwyche West End debut in â€˜The Lion Kingâ€™
Gibraltarian dancer Jonathan Lutwyche is to join the cast of â€˜The Lion Kingâ€™ in the West End. Yesterday the official â€˜The Lion Kingâ€™ website posted its full casting for its West End return after the long Covid lockdown. This will be Jonathanâ€™s West End debut performing as part of the ensemble. Posting the news on...
