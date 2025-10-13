Jonathan Scott appointed UK Representative and Head of Gibraltar House in London 

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has designated senior GBC journalist Jonathan Scott as Gibraltar’s UK Representative and Head of Gibraltar House in London.

Mr Scott, who has worked at GBC for nearly 20 years, will take up the role in the coming weeks.

The post was previously held by Dominique Searle, who stepped down earlier this year after serving for ten years. Mr Searle continues to support the transition to new leadership.

Announcing the appointment in Parliament, the Chief Minister said Mr Scott’s long-standing work in journalism, including as presenter of Gibraltar Today and Viewpoint, had earned him a reputation for fairness and understanding of Gibraltar’s community and political landscape.

“These are the qualities we are looking for in sending a person to London who can be the voice of the Government and the people of Gibraltar before Westminster, Whitehall and the Diplomatic Corps in London,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the role would involve nurturing relationships across the UK Parliament and overseas territories, supporting treaty implementation, and communicating Gibraltar’s position on key issues.

“I believe I have found the right person in Jonathan, given that he is a talented communicator whose work for GBC has made him someone the community and the Government respects and trusts,” Mr Picardo said.

Mr Scott will split his time between London and Gibraltar, where his family will continue to reside.

Speaking on Gibraltar Today, this time as an interviewee rather than interviewer, Mr Scott said he was “nervous and excited in equal measure” about his new role in London.

And he had nothing but praise for GBC and the close-knit work family he will leave behind.

“It's been a tough decision,” he said, adding it had been “an absolute privilege” to have met and interviewed so many people who form part of Gibraltar’s community.

“There are some amazing people at GBC and I've had a lot of fun working alongside you and it's been a job that I've thoroughly enjoyed and I thought that maybe I'd do it for the rest of my life.”

“But this felt like a once in a lifetime opportunity and I spoke to my family about it and we thought we could do it, so I took the plunge.”

In a further appointment, Tyrone Duarte will become Executive Director of Gibraltar House and Head of Intelligence, Information and Geo-Strategic Advice.

He has served as Deputy Head and Acting Head since Mr Searle’s departure.

The Chief Minister said Mr Duarte would advise ministers and senior officials in Gibraltar, London and Brussels.

“Tyrone is also well known in London on the Westminster, Diplomatic and FCDO circuit,” the Chief Minister said.

“His highly distinguished military career is a testament in itself to Gibraltarians’ loyalty to the Crown and speaks for itself, gaining him credibility and respect amongst all he deals with, especially those with a background in the Armed Forces.”

The Chief Minister said he looked forward to working with both Mr Scott and Mr Duarte in the lead-up to the next general election.

Keith Azopardi, the Leader of the Opposition, welcomed the appointment of Mr Scott, who he described as “a consummate journalist”

“While it will be GBC's loss, I hope it will be Gibraltar's gain,” he said.

“Certainly on this side of the House we see Jonathan Scott as a very dedicated professional, someone who has for many years proven his worth at GBC and a very intelligent and capable individual.”