Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 13th Oct, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Jonathan Scott appointed UK Representative and Head of Gibraltar House in London 

By Chronicle Staff
13th October 2025

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has designated senior GBC journalist Jonathan Scott as Gibraltar’s UK Representative and Head of Gibraltar House in London. 

Mr Scott, who has worked at GBC for nearly 20 years, will take up the role in the coming weeks.  

The post was previously held by Dominique Searle, who stepped down earlier this year after serving for ten years. Mr Searle continues to support the transition to new leadership. 

Announcing the appointment in Parliament, the Chief Minister said Mr Scott’s long-standing work in journalism, including as presenter of Gibraltar Today and Viewpoint, had earned him a reputation for fairness and understanding of Gibraltar’s community and political landscape. 

“These are the qualities we are looking for in sending a person to London who can be the voice of the Government and the people of Gibraltar before Westminster, Whitehall and the Diplomatic Corps in London,” he said. 

The Chief Minister said the role would involve nurturing relationships across the UK Parliament and overseas territories, supporting treaty implementation, and communicating Gibraltar’s position on key issues. 

“I believe I have found the right person in Jonathan, given that he is a talented communicator whose work for GBC has made him someone the community and the Government respects and trusts,” Mr Picardo said. 

Mr Scott will split his time between London and Gibraltar, where his family will continue to reside. 

Speaking on Gibraltar Today, this time as an interviewee rather than interviewer, Mr Scott said he was “nervous and excited in equal measure” about his new role in London. 

And he had nothing but praise for GBC and the close-knit work family he will leave behind. 

“It's been a tough decision,” he said, adding it had been “an absolute privilege” to have met and interviewed so many people who form part of Gibraltar’s community. 

“There are some amazing people at GBC and I've had a lot of fun working alongside you and it's been a job that I've thoroughly enjoyed and I thought that maybe I'd do it for the rest of my life.” 

“But this felt like a once in a lifetime opportunity and I spoke to my family about it and we thought we could do it, so I took the plunge.” 

In a further appointment, Tyrone Duarte will become Executive Director of Gibraltar House and Head of Intelligence, Information and Geo-Strategic Advice.  

He has served as Deputy Head and Acting Head since Mr Searle’s departure. 

The Chief Minister said Mr Duarte would advise ministers and senior officials in Gibraltar, London and Brussels. 

“Tyrone is also well known in London on the Westminster, Diplomatic and FCDO circuit,” the Chief Minister said. 

“His highly distinguished military career is a testament in itself to Gibraltarians’ loyalty to the Crown and speaks for itself, gaining him credibility and respect amongst all he deals with, especially those with a background in the Armed Forces.” 

The Chief Minister said he looked forward to working with both Mr Scott and Mr Duarte in the lead-up to the next general election. 

Keith Azopardi, the Leader of the Opposition, welcomed the appointment of Mr Scott, who he described as “a consummate journalist” 

“While it will be GBC's loss, I hope it will be Gibraltar's gain,” he said.  

“Certainly on this side of the House we see Jonathan Scott as a very dedicated professional, someone who has for many years proven his worth at GBC and a very intelligent and capable individual.” 

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

Gibraltar hosts historic 300th anniversary of Irish Freemasonry

Fri 10th Oct, 2025

Local News

Convent announces death of Admiral of the Fleet Sir Benjamin Bathurst, the Governor’s father

Mon 13th Oct, 2025

Local News

New residency applications for UK and EEA nationals temporarily suspended

Tue 7th Oct, 2025

Sports

NWYC2025 - Australia Netball World Youth Cup Champions

Sun 28th Sep, 2025

Brexit

EU begins phased roll-out of new digital border system 

Mon 13th Oct, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th October 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GHT welcome Remembrance Sunday service return to Cross of Sacrifice

13th October 2025

Local News
Gibraltar hosts UK and Ireland drinking water regulators meeting

13th October 2025

Local News
Chapel at Mount Alvernia reopens with special service by Bishop

13th October 2025

Local News
Gibraltar strengthens emergency preparedness with multi-agency training programme

13th October 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025