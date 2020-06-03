Justice Minister ‘very concerned’ about detention of youngsters in Windmill Hill prison
The Minister for Justice, Samantha Sacramento, has said she is “very concerned” about the presence of young offenders in prison given the lack of dedicated detention facilities for juveniles in Gibraltar. This comes against a backdrop of a year-on-year hike in the number of children being sentenced to prison terms and held on remand between...
