Justin Rollins to take part in Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival 2025

Gibraltar Cultural Services and the Supported Employment Programme have confirmed that writer Justin Rollins will participate in this year’s Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival.

Mr Rollins is the author of The Lost Boyz, an autobiographical book that is part of criminology curricula across the UK. His work draws on his teenage years in London, when he went from being a victim of bullying to leading a street group involved in graffiti and violent confrontations.

After turning his life around, Mr Rollins pursued different therapeutic approaches and went on to become a lecturer and speaker at universities and prisons. He shares his experiences of youth culture, crime and rehabilitation, providing insights into the Criminal Justice System and the social factors that influence offending and reform.

At the festival, Mr Rollins will take part in the schools programme and deliver a solo lecture on November 14. He will also work with the Supported Employment Programme Team and visit HMP Windmill Hill, where he will speak to inmates about rehabilitation, confidence building, constructive routines and preparing for employment after release. He will also take part in artistic projects in the prison aimed at encouraging creativity, self-expression and reflection.

The Minister for Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “Justin Rollins’ story is a powerful testament to the potential for change and personal growth. His story of transformation, and the work he does with inmates, highlights the power of literature and lived experience to inspire change, promote rehabilitation, and give hope to those looking to build a positive future.

“Initiatives like this demonstrate our commitment to supporting meaningful pathways for reintegration and reducing reoffending, showing that with the right guidance, everyone can build a positive future.”

The Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival will take place from November 10 to 16. Further information is available from the Festival Director on 20047309 or at info@culture.gi