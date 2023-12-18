Karl Ullger proud and thrilled after London exhibition

Gibraltarian artis Karl Ullger has spoken of his pride at being able to promote Gibraltar through his art in an exhibition in London.

Mr Ullger was one of 37 international artists whose work was selected to hang in the Hansard Studio in London as part of an exhibition titled ‘Regeneration’.

Two of his paintings, ‘Line Wall Bridge’ and ‘View from Alcaidesa’ were selected by curators Philippa Beale and Day Bowman.

Mr Ullger’s created the paintings on discarded materials he had collected.

“Karl Ullger representing Gibraltar literally represented regeneration not only on the ‘Rock’ but also by using detritus and discarded material as in an old metal sign or a shovel head as his canvases,” Ms Beale said.

“On these ‘special canvases’, he paints in oils, the evolving scenes from the streets of Gibraltar.”

“These very moving works, fitted so well within the theme of Regeneration were hung and specially lighted together on the only separate wall within the gallery to highlight their particular distinction.”

The opening of the exhibition was packed, bringing together the artists themselves alongside collectors and art lovers.

The materials used by Mr Ullger, and his depiction of Gibraltar in both, generated ample interest and discussion.

“Many onlookers would ask questions about Gibraltar and the links to the work,” Mr Ullger said.

“I was very proud to be able to promote my beloved hometown through my art.”

“I was also able to meet many new artists and discuss their experiences and work.”

“I was overwhelmed after speaking to so many of them on how lucky I was to exhibit in the gallery and alongside these very experienced individuals.”

This is the sixth time the Gibraltarian artist has exhibited in London and the fourth time he has worked with Ms Beale, to whom he expressed his thanks and admiration for her work.

“The array of work and genres was fantastic and really reflected a high standard of craftsmanship,” he said.

“There were 2/3 pieces especially that I couldn’t help but photograph close ups and make a conscious effort to speak to the artists.”

“There were also a few proud moments where I caught red handed people photographing my work and enquiring details about them. Those small feats made the participation worthwhile.”

“To be honest it's been artistically a very positive 2023 year being involved in three very big exhibitions across three different countries.”

“Antwerp, Belgium in May followed by the Rock and Paper Cane-Yo September exhibition in Gibraltar organised by AceArt and now this ‘Regeneration’ London show.”

“I’m already looking forward to 2024 to announce new projects, one of which being my long-awaited solo since 2019 which I will be having in Oct 2024.”

Mr Ullger said the curators had done “a fantastic job” preparing the show and that he had been privileged to have had his own wall in the venue, with his pieces hanging side by side.

“The gallery consists of two rooms and ‘my wall’ was literally the wall between them which helped to give the artworks more attention and some extra prestige,” he said.

He said this was the first time he had met Ms Bowman, who had introduced him to people throughout the evening and with whom he hoped to work again in future.

The Hansard Studio in West London is a new gallery run by Ms Bowman and has since its opening in 2022 held several successful exhibitions curated by the artist herself or by guest curators such as Sandra Higgins and Philippa Beale.

The success of the opening night of Regeneration was expected, the exhibition also being co-selected by the art critic Jean Wainwright.

Notable guests included the celebrated poet and author Sue Hubbard, who will be reading at the Hansard Studio during the exhibition, and Christian Santos, the Gibraltar Government’s Minister of Culture.

“A mixed exhibition is always a challenge for curators and hanging Regeneration was very challenging because despite the theme, the range of responses chosen out of the hundreds, who applied were of course many and varied,” Ms Beale said.

“The gallery wanted to include young artists to exhibit alongside those well-known established artists also selected for the exhibition including Peter Harrap, Herve Constant, Ursula Leach, Marguerite Horner, Lesley Bunch, Peter Clossick, Hilary Rosen, Alex Faulkner and Sumi Perera, all of whom are speaking at special events throughout the exhibition.”

“As the theme Regeneration provided an impetus for the artists, so it enabled the curators to hang a cohesive and dynamic exhibition respectful of the styles and practices presented to them.”