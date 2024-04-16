Keen cyclist Paul Balban announced as Bicycle Mayor of Gibraltar by BYCS

Former Minister for Transport who introduced the new cycle lanes to the Rock Paul Balban has been appo8inted as Gibraltar’s Bicycle Mayor by the Bicycle Mayor Network (BYCS).

Responding to the announcement Mr Balban said, “The work and challenge continues for me, trying to promote and encourage cycling as a mode of transport within Gibraltar.”

“It is my aim to try to support and provide those responsible for promoting a safer environment for cyclists, to understand how cyclists see the world on the ground through their eyes and how even little things, that can seem meaningless and insignificant can play a crucial part in the overall take-up of cycling in communities.”

The network was founded in 2016 when the first Bicycle Mayor was elected in Amsterdam. By 2020, the network had reached 100 Bicycle Mayors worldwide and in 2021 the BYCS India Foundation was established.

“The Bicycle Mayors Network was established to bring together common cycling experience and expertise so that the opportunities and struggles of global bicycle change makers could be shared through collaboration and knowledge sharing,” said a statement from BYCS.

“The Network sees the need for collaboration between Government and the community but also sees the need to be inclusive because it is by working together that more can be achieved.”

“The bicycle and cycling as a mode of transport must be non-political, and cross party because our environment is far too important for us not to work collectively towards our common environmental aims.”

“There is a strong belief in the growing cycling community to drive lasting, positive change to create better, greener, safer and more liveable cities,” the statement added.

The role of a Bicycle Mayor in cities is to work to solve core issues and challenges related to cycling, collaborating with residents, activists, Government, MP’s and industry.

Within the network itself practices and experiences are shared.

The BYCS Network promotes the bicycle as a solution to some of the most complex urban challenges, keeping issues front and centre and moving forward through global and regional calls for action.

“Today the Bicycle Mayors Network welcomes and announces Paul Balban as the Bicycle Mayor of Gibraltar who has been working towards delivering change over a number of years in the beautiful Rock of Gibraltar,” said a statement from BYCS.

“He was responsible for the creation of the first segregated bicycles lanes in Gibraltar and is passionate in the promotion of the bicycle and safe cycling in Gibraltar with an area of approximately seven square kilometres and one of the highest vehicle ownership rates in the world.”