West View Park to remain open for National Day fireworks and drone display

West View Park will remain open until 11pm on National Day to provide an additional viewing point for the fireworks and drone display.

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group, in collaboration with Gibraltar Cultural Services, confirmed the park would remain accessible to the public on Thursday, September 10.

The fireworks and drone display will be launched from the Detached Mole at 10pm and will be visible across the Bay of Gibraltar.

Unlike the Peter Isola Promenade, there will be no accompanying music at West View Park, offering visitors a quieter setting from which to watch the display.

For further information, members of the public can contact Forty Azzopardi on 56641000 or the Gibraltar Cultural Services Events Department at info@culture.gi or on 20067236.