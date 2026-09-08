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Tue 8th Sep, 2026

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Local News

Shuttle bus service announced for National Celebrations Mass

By Chronicle Staff
8th September 2026

A shuttle bus service will operate for people attending Wednesday’s National Celebrations Mass at the Shrine of Our Lady of Europe.

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group said the Gibraltar Bus Company would provide two services to Europa Point ahead of the Mass.

The first bus will leave the Campion Park Bus Stop at 5.30pm, with a second service departing at 6pm.

Return services from Europa Point to the Campion Park Bus Stop will begin at 8pm.

The SDGG encouraged attendees to make use of the shuttle service for travel to and from the Mass.

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