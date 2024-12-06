Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 6th Dec, 2024

La Linea council withdraws support for tribute to Italian WWII divers

By Chronicle Staff
6th December 2024

La Linea’s city council has pulled out of an event on Sunday to commemorate three Italian divers killed during World War II during an underwater attack on Allied ships docked in Gibraltar.

The council had supported the event planned for Sunday after it was approached by relatives of the three men.

But the news triggered backlash from the Socialists and other groups who said it “flagrantly” contradicted the principles of Spain’s Law for Historical Memory and Democracy by honouring soldiers who fought for a fascist regime not just during WWII but in the preceding Spanish Civil War.

“We urge the mayor to reconsider and withdraw institutional support for this event, as it contradicts the democratic values that should guide our society,” the PSOE in La Linea said on Wednesday.

“In a context where Spain is actively working to provide redress for the victims of fascism, we cannot allow figures representing repression and authoritarianism to be whitewashed.”

The city council, led by mayor Juan Franco, was expected to host a delegation from the three families, along with Italian dignitaries such as Senator Roberto Menia, Defense Attaché Massimiliano Siragusa from the Italian Embassy in Madrid, officers from the Italian Navy, naval veterans, and municipal representatives from Rovigo and Taormina, among others.

But by Thursday, and in the face of fierce criticism, the council had reconsidered its backing for the event, which will take place at a monument on the Avenida Príncipe de Asturias, near the marina, sculpted by La Linea artist Nacho Falgueras in 1993 to remember divers lost at sea.

“The city council was working on this event from a cultural perspective, similar to how the San Roque city council organises tourist visits to Villa Carmela [from where espionage and sabotage operations carried out by the Italian Navy in the bay were coordinated],” said La Linea deputy mayor Javier Vidal.

“We have realised that the event could go against the Law for Historical Memory and Democracy, and our intention is to promote cultural activities that enhance the city's image, not the opposite.”

Mr Vidal, who is also responsible for Democratic Memory in the Cádiz Provincial Council, added: “Both the Cádiz Provincial Council, this city council, and La Línea 100x100 are committed to honouring historical memory, and we demonstrate this daily through the work we are doing.”

“We will not participate in this event or in any other of this kind that goes against compliance with current law.”

