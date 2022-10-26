Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 26th Oct, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

La Linea vows to challenge Madrid’s refusal to back autonomous city referendum

By Chronicle Staff
26th October 2022

La Linea’s city council on Wednesday vowed to challenge the Spanish Government’s refusal to back its plan for a referendum on whether it should become an autonomous city like Ceuta and Melilla. The city council was reacting after Spain’s Council of Ministers on Tuesday refused permission for the vote, which it said exceeded La Linea’s...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

For St John’s new CEO, the goal is resilience for valuable community service

Mon 24th Oct, 2022

Local News

Plans filed for Upper Town apartment building

Tue 25th Oct, 2022

Local News

DPC clears major Devil’s Tower project, leaving nearby residents pleading for breathing space

Fri 21st Oct, 2022

Local News

Downtown Gibraltar BID faces backlash as businesses object to levy

Wed 19th Oct, 2022

Local News

After prescription changes, GHA says no patient will go without medication they ‘genuinely need’

Tue 25th Oct, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th October 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Spanish Govt knocks back La Linea’s plan to become autonomous city

26th October 2022

UK/Spain News
Cleverly remains Foreign Secretary, as Sunak braces UK for ‘difficult decisions’ ahead

25th October 2022

UK/Spain News
Rishi Sunak becomes Prime Minister after meeting King at Buckingham Palace

25th October 2022

UK/Spain News
Rishi Sunak to be next prime minister after Penny Mordaunt quits race

24th October 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022