La Linea vows to challenge Madrid’s refusal to back autonomous city referendum
La Linea’s city council on Wednesday vowed to challenge the Spanish Government’s refusal to back its plan for a referendum on whether it should become an autonomous city like Ceuta and Melilla. The city council was reacting after Spain’s Council of Ministers on Tuesday refused permission for the vote, which it said exceeded La Linea’s...
