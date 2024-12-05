Laboured wins for top teams as low tier teams close ranks to prevent heavy defeats

The gap between the top tier of the Gibraltar football league and the lower ranks of the same division has been evident over the past two weekends, as top-ranked sides faced off against lower-ranked teams.

With the league now past its 13th matchday and into the second round of the competition, lower-ranked teams have focused on tightening their defenses, aiming to avoid becoming the division’s “whipping boys” and making it harder for opponents to secure heavy victories.

Among the top four sides, only Europa managed to deliver a high-scoring performance, netting 11 goals across their last two matches. Eight of these came in a dominant display against Glacis United, just a week after a much tighter game against College 1975, where Europa could only manage a 3-0 win.

College 1975, sitting in the bottom three of the table, provided a clear example of how lower-ranked teams have adopted defensive strategies to minimize damage. In their 3-0 loss to Europa, they defended deep within their half and offered little in the way of offensive play. They followed this with another resolute defensive performance against league leaders St Joseph’s, frustrating their opponents throughout the match.

Although College 1975 narrowly lost 1-0 to St Joseph’s, their stubborn defensive display ensured the green and whites had no real chances during the 90 minutes.

Europa Point, at the bottom of the table with just two points, suffered a 7-0 defeat to the Magpies but managed to dull what could have been another high-scoring affair in their subsequent match against Lincoln Red Imps. A defensive approach characterized by long clearances into empty space and minimal attacking efforts restricted Lincoln to just two goals.

Mons Calpe, who still hold a chance of finishing in the top six, also adopted a defensive stance against Lincoln Red Imps, stifling the game to avoid a heavy defeat. Known for their aggressive and stubborn play, Mons Calpe have previously troubled many opponents but appeared to prioritize damage control in this instance.

These recent results have added to a trend of dull performances in the Gibraltar football league, with certain sides already facing inevitable early exits. With little left to play for and no relegation battles to contend with, these teams are opting to prioritize containment, providing limited competition and dulling the intensity of matches

