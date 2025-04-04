Gibraltar women felt Slovakia’s might as they faced 8-0 defeat

Gibraltar 0-8 Slovakia

women’s Nations League

With over 500 tickets sold by lunchtime on Friday, Gibraltar’s women’s team knew they would be getting the kind of support they had hoped for as they prepared to face Nations League group favourites, Slovakia.

This was Gibraltar’s third official competitive match—worlds apart from the experience Slovakia brought, having been founded in the mid-1990s. The home side carried no real pressure on their shoulders, other than what they placed on themselves. Head coach Scott Wiseman and women’s football director Ariana Risso had both emphasized that the most important aspect was how the team performed and developed.

Two changes were made from their previous matches. Kayleigh Ferro came in for Dylia Salah, who had been injured during training, while Andrea Rowbottom replaced Alexandra Ambrioso. Rowbottom, one of the original players from Gibraltar’s first women’s international friendly over a decade ago, brought experience to the side. Ferro, a talented and creative player, is known locally for her prowess in free-kicks.

It was a windy day, with spells of rain throughout, that welcomed both sides. Many hoped the swirling winds—familiar to the locals since senior football moved to Europa Point—might challenge Slovakia’s rhythm.

The match was broadcast live, a new development following GBC’s acquisition of the broadcasting rights for Gibraltar’s Nations League matches. This meant Gibraltar’s debut in competitive women’s internationals was reaching a wider audience and reflected the growing momentum and support behind the women’s game.

Gibraltar made an early statement with a quick punt forward from the kickoff, earning a corner within the first twenty seconds, thanks to Joelle Gilbert. The swirling wind tested Slovakia’s defense from the outset.

Refusing to let the visitors settle, Gibraltar pressed high from the start, sending clear signals that they weren’t planning to sit back defensively, as many may have expected. Statistically, Slovakia held the edge with several players boasting over 100 international caps. But Gibraltar didn’t let that faze them. In the first five minutes, they ensured Slovakia barely crossed into their half, instead threatening the visitors’ defense.

Slovakia didn’t reach Gibraltar’s box until the sixth minute, when Talia Gilbert made a strong defensive block that gave them their first corner. The swirling wind affected the delivery, causing the ball to fall short of the goalmouth.

Moments later, Rowbottom showed her experience, stepping in to block a shot from a quick Slovak counter. Slovakia adjusted, opting for a short corner to build play and eventually lob a ball into the box.

Gibraltar’s defense was finally undone when they lost possession at midfield. A quick counter through the middle found Moráková one-on-one with keeper Caitlin Robba. She calmly slotted it past the Gibraltar goalkeeper after just eight minutes.

With the early goal settling the visitors’ nerves, Gibraltar had to dig deep. Another short corner from Slovakia’s right saw Hmírová test Robba again.

Pizzarello, now playing for Gibraltar Waves, showed her experience down the right wing, helping contain Slovakia as the match reached the 15-minute mark. Robba saved well again, tipping the ball out for a corner as Moráková threatened for her second goal.

Rowbottom and Robba were key again on the 19th minute, denying Fábová as Slovakia started to find ways through the center of Gibraltar’s defense with quick balls forward.

A wasted free kick by Chapman in the 21st minute didn’t help Gibraltar’s determined pressing. Despite the risk of being caught on the counter, Gibraltar’s pressure forced Slovakia to play deeper than anticipated.

In the 24th minute, a short free kick was intercepted at the halfway line. Slovakia spread play wide, and Fábová tapped in at the back post to double their lead.

Soon after, a foul by Victor earned her a yellow card, gifting Slovakia another free kick from the right side of the box. The delivery led to a scramble, brave defending from Viagas, and a collision with the post that prevented another goal.

Slovakia were applauded for sportsmanship after putting the ball out when Pizzarello went down in pain from a 50-50 challenge. She eventually walked off tentatively, and with Gibraltar temporarily down to ten players, Slovakia broke through on a 3-on-1. A late decision to pass meant they missed the chance for a third goal. With half an hour played, Slovakia had already registered nine attempts and were dominating both territory and possession.

Pizzarello did not return; Ambrioso replaced her. But just after coming on, Ambrioso was caught out wide as Slovakia again exploited space. Moráková came in behind the defense and scored her second, despite Ambrioso’s pressure, giving Robba little chance.

Gibraltar’s defense faced heavy pressure late in the first half. Victor gave the crowd a brief lift chasing a long punt, but Slovakia’s defenders handled it comfortably.

Gilbert made a strong run down the right, setting up Chapman for a shot, but the effort was blocked. Despite being 3-0 down at halftime, Gibraltar showed determination and resilience, enough to frustrate the top-ranked side in Nations League C.

Slovakia returned from the break looking relaxed and confident. Wiseman made changes, with Mauro replacing Chapman. Gilbert again tested Slovakia’s defense with a skillful run and low cross that was unfortunately intercepted.

But Slovakia struck early in the second half. A series of quick passes led to Fábová confidently slotting home her second, just two minutes in.

Wiseman didn’t change formation. His team continued to press high, despite the scoreline. Slovakia dictated the pace, and Victor increasingly found herself isolated up front as fatigue set in. Gibraltar players held their defensive lines more, pressing less as the match wore on.

Still, Gibraltar didn’t stop fighting. On the hour mark, Kaláberová fired a long-range shot that dipped and swirled with the wind, beating Robba at the far post for Slovakia’s fifth. The scorer was subbed off before play resumed.

Even with a five-goal lead, Slovakia maintained their physical approach and momentum, showing the gap in experience. But for Gibraltar, this was a vital learning experience. They had never before faced a side of Slovakia’s quality in a competitive match.

Robba denied Moráková a hat trick in the 67th minute with a crucial save and continued to impress as Gibraltar’s standout performer.

Wiseman introduced 16-year-old Julia Lima and 17-year-old Nicole Nash for Ferro and Victor with 20 minutes to go. Lima is believed to be the youngest ever player to appear in the Nations League, surpassing Spain’s Vicky López, who debuted at 17.

Slovakia made changes too, and Rybanská, recently subbed on, scored in the 72nd minute. She forced another save from Robba a minute later and won a penalty shortly after when fouled by Schilling. The wind complicated the penalty, but Moráková still completed her hat trick despite Robba getting a fingertip to the ball.

Schilling, in tears, was subbed off for Costa, receiving consolation from her coach.

Slovakia added an eighth, their substitutes contributing to the final tally. Gibraltar’s own substitutes had chances, with Nash caught offside twice.

The final minutes were tough for Gibraltar, who worked hard to prevent further goals. Slovakia maintained their relentless pace to the end.

Despite the heavy defeat, Gibraltar showed heart and resilience. They prevented Slovakia from breaking their historic 11-0 win record set in the 1990s against Bosnia.

As their third competitive international, this was a steep learning curve for Gibraltar, bringing perspective after promising starts against Moldova and the Faroe Islands, where they had conceded only one goal each.

Gibraltar’s biggest test now to put behind them this result as they prepare to face the Faroe Islands on Tuesday where their 1-0 defeat at Europa Point showed they could challenge to pick up points.