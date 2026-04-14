Ladies kept winning run going on Monday in Nations Cup

The Nations Cup continued into its first day of senior competition on Monday, with the Gibraltar men’s B1 side taking on Malta B. The B1 side had a close encounter with Malta, with the latter coming away with a 14–11 victory.

The Gibraltar B2 side faced a tougher match against Wales B. With around 200 players from Wales arriving on the Rock, it was strong opposition, and Wales came away with an 18–7 victory.

In the senior men’s A team matches, Gibraltar faced Ireland, another of the strong contenders in the division, falling 17–8.

In the earlier session at 12:30pm, Gibraltar B had also fallen to Irish opposition, this time Northern Ireland B, who secured a 20–5 win.

There were, however, some celebrations, with the Gibraltar men’s B2 team beating Australia 13–12, and the Gibraltar men’s B1 team defeating Catalonia men’s B 16–9.

The Gibraltar men’s A team also suffered a narrow defeat against the British Armed Forces men’s A side, losing 13–12.

In the ladies’ A division, Gibraltar continued their winning run after their 24–1 victory over Spain, going on to beat the British Armed Forces ladies’ A side 22–3.

In the Masters A team division, Gibraltar lost 16–9 to Ireland, while in the Grand Masters A team division they also fell, losing 11–4 to Catalonia.