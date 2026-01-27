Laguna Estate tenants meet ministers over community concerns

Tenants at Laguna Estate met three ministers at the Laguna Social Club on Friday January 23 to raise concerns on issues including anti-social behaviour, parking and environmental matters.

The meeting was co-chaired by the ministers Nigel Feetham, Pat Orfila and Dr John Cortes, with representatives from the Royal Gibraltar Police Community Policing Team and the Laguna Tenants Association also in attendance.

Residents were given the opportunity to raise matters of interest or concern, including anti-social behaviour, community policing, parking and traffic issues, and environmental and refuse matters.

Private constituency clinics were also held alongside the meeting, underlining the Gibraltar Government’s focus on direct engagement with residents.

Thanks were extended to Britannia Ltd for estate maintenance, to Julio Pons for the use of the venue, to the Laguna Tenants Association for their coordination and support, and to the RGP Community Policing Team for their attendance.

Further constituency meetings across Government estates are planned in the coming months.