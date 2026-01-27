Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 27th Jan, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Laguna Estate tenants meet ministers over community concerns

By Chronicle Staff
27th January 2026

Tenants at Laguna Estate met three ministers at the Laguna Social Club on Friday January 23 to raise concerns on issues including anti-social behaviour, parking and environmental matters.

The meeting was co-chaired by the ministers Nigel Feetham, Pat Orfila and Dr John Cortes, with representatives from the Royal Gibraltar Police Community Policing Team and the Laguna Tenants Association also in attendance.

Residents were given the opportunity to raise matters of interest or concern, including anti-social behaviour, community policing, parking and traffic issues, and environmental and refuse matters.

Private constituency clinics were also held alongside the meeting, underlining the Gibraltar Government’s focus on direct engagement with residents.

Thanks were extended to Britannia Ltd for estate maintenance, to Julio Pons for the use of the venue, to the Laguna Tenants Association for their coordination and support, and to the RGP Community Policing Team for their attendance.

Further constituency meetings across Government estates are planned in the coming months.

Most Read

Local News

Weather warning issued for heavy rain and severe gale force winds

Mon 26th Jan, 2026

Opinion & Analysis

The Cauldron: Let it go

Mon 26th Jan, 2026

Local News

A family’s loss becomes lasting legacy through organ donation

Tue 13th Jan, 2026

Local News

Local man denies 19 child sexual offences

Thu 22nd Jan, 2026

Local News

Warnings issued for heavy rain and severe gale force winds on Wednesday

Tue 27th Jan, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th January 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Mayor’s Awards 2026 nominations reminder

27th January 2026

Local News
Warnings issued for heavy rain and severe gale force winds on Wednesday

27th January 2026

Local News
Road safety warning issued amid heavy rain and gale-force winds

27th January 2026

Local News
Separate recalls of baby formula by Nestle and Danone traced to shared supplier

27th January 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026