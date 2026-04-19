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Sun 19th Apr, 2026

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Features

Laguna Youth Club takes young people on London trip

By Chronicle Staff
19th April 2026

Laguna Youth Club has organised an educational trip to London for 10 young people, offering them the opportunity to explore the UK’s capital and take part in a range of activities aimed at building confidence and broadening their experiences.

During the visit, the group attended the Science Museum, where they engaged with interactive exhibits and hands-on learning opportunities, and the London Dungeon, which provided an immersive insight into the city’s history.

They also visited several of London’s well-known locations, including Hyde Park, Westminster, Covent Garden and the South Bank, as part of a wider effort to expose them to new environments and support the development of independence and social skills.

The trip was planned with a focus on safeguarding, behaviour expectations and group cohesion, with young people supported in navigating busy public spaces and representing their youth service positively.

Laguna Youth Club manager Jamie Napoli said: “We wanted to give our young people an opportunity to experience something different, step outside their comfort zones, and create lasting memories.”

“It was fantastic to see them grow in confidence, support one another and fully engage with everything London has to offer.”

The initiative forms part of the Gibraltar Youth Service’s ongoing programme to provide opportunities that promote personal development and encourage positive experiences outside everyday settings.

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