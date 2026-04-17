Troops to exercise in public areas

Military training exercises will take place in Gibraltar from Friday until midday on Sunday, with activity expected at various times during the day and night.

According to the notice, soldiers will carry out patrolling exercises in public areas across Gibraltar during that period.

The public may see soldiers wearing military camouflage uniform and carrying equipment and weapons that have been made safe for the exercise.

Blank rounds will also be heard in a controlled, authorised and supervised area around Levant Battery.