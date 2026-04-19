Spring Flower exhibition celebrates creativity as Kate Walker wins top award

A vibrant array of floral creations brought colour and imagination to this year’s 2026 Spring Flower exhibition at the John Mackintosh Hall where Kate Walker was named overall winner having won first prize in the Spring Time, Petite and Centre Piece categories.

Also in the adult’s section was Rachael Rottger who won Flight of Fancy, Antonia Mor took first prize in Everlasting Beauty and Coastal Narration, and Paula Galliano won the Green and White category.

Judge Sally Welch praised the standard and originality of the work on show, while acknowledging the logistical challenges that may have discouraged some contributors.

She noted that getting entries to and from the John Mackintosh Hall can be difficult for some participants and appealed to the community to help ensure the exhibition not only continues but grows in future years.

“We really do want to see this exhibition survive, so we’re hoping that next year we can encourage more entrants,” she said.

Several familiar classes returned this year, including the popular springtime arrangements.

Ms Welch added that the petite display category is especially suited to Gibraltar’s apartment homes, making compact but striking arrangements a natural fit.

The Flight of Fancy category, left intentionally wide open by the Horticultural Society this year, was praised for encouraging bold, imaginative work and a generous use of colour.

The winning entry, a whimsical design featuring fairies and soft, harmonious colours, was singled out for its charm.

“Gorgeous colours,” she said, stressing that the section was designed to be free of strict rules.

She urged people to treat the category as an opportunity to be creative and use colour.

A display in the Coastal Narrative class was described as “very pretty” but it was felt that it did not fully reflect the coastal brief, despite some seaside elements.

The Centrepiece category was also highlighted as a recurring challenge.

“Centrepiece is always a bit of a challenge, because people make it too high,” she said.

“You need to be all-round for a centrepiece. It’s got to look the same all the way around.”

While children’s involvement in the exhibition was described as encouraging, Ms Welch expressed concern about the lack of entries from late teens and young adults in their early 20s.

She said this age group is noticeably under-represented and called for renewed efforts to draw them into activities connected with local flora and fauna.

She highlighted the potential mental health benefits of spending a couple of hours creating something with one’s hands.

Ms Welch described it as an honour to be asked to judge the exhibition and expressed hope that next year will see, not only another high standard of entries, but a much broader cross-section of the community taking part.

Annabelle Mor-Codali, the president of the Gibraltar Horticultural Society, described the show as the highlight of the year, not only for its colour and creativity but also for the close ties it has fostered within the community.

“This year is even extra special,” she said, noting a series of free Friday morning workshops she has been running for local residents. The sessions have focused on creating headpieces using natural materials, which will be worn as part of a fancy dress initiative for the forthcoming Eco Festival.

Youth/Schools

The Junior Section was judged by Jessica Leaper and Farzane Pons from Whole Wild World.

The winning paper plate entry, created by very young pupils at St Joseph’s, was a miniature bridge scene constructed from natural materials.

Up close, judges described it as resembling “a little fairy world”, with detailed elements that brought the scene to life.

The piece met the brief with its thoughtful use of natural resources and careful construction, with the judges noting how it captured both the imagination and the environmental message of the competition.

The second prize went to a colourful butterfly design on a paper plate and incorporated dried beans and other preserved natural items.

Ms Leaper remarked that the children showed an understanding that these were “dry, preserved, natural things that can be utilised” in art, turning simple materials into something visually engaging and educational.

The third prize was awarded to an entry that particularly impressed the panel with its vibrant colours and strong natural theme.

At first glance more delicate and less immediately eye-catching than some others, the artwork revealed a “growing plant” motif on closer inspection.

Several other pieces were described as strong contenders, with judges acknowledging that each plate “had its own merit”, making the final decision difficult.

Beyond the paper plate entries, the judges also reviewed a variety of other displays that included bouquets made from plastic bottles, flowers decorating a bottle made from pistachio shells and combining real flowers with handmade paper or tissue flowers.

Ahead of the judging, organisers visited several schools, with St Paul’s winning the first prize in the Spring School Display category, followed by St Anne’s.

Ms Leaper said that the St Paul’s pupils created a winning display using upcycled packaging such as the familiar filler from online delivery boxes and crisp packets which were transformed into butterflies and other decorative elements, with multiple year groups contributing to the installation.

The Hebrew school also submitted bright, colourful and highly skilled artworks. While their entries were commended for artistic talent and strong visual impact, judges noted that there was less emphasis on upcycling compared with some of the winning pieces, which influenced the final placements.

Urban Oasis award

The Montagu Group office in Irish Town won first prize in the offices category, while TTMS office in Irish Town and Hyperion at the old Police Station in Irish Town were highly commended.

In the shopfronts and commercial premises category, the Hebrew School won first prize. St Joseph’s School and Wagamamas restaurant were both highly commended.

New Passage won first prize in the residential estates, blocks and streets category, with Ocean Village and Alert House, Varyl Begg Estate, highly commended.

In the residential individual category, Giorann Henshaw of Laguna Estate won first prize, Stefano Blanca of Sylvian Suites was second and Amy Montiel of Trafalgar Heights was third.

Fabiola Culatto of Horse Barrack Lane and Robert Seruya of Market Lane were highly commended.

It was the first time the Urban Oasis Award was introduced, with Mrs Mor-Codali stating that it was created in a bid to recognise residents who are transforming grey corners of Gibraltar into pockets of green.

Interest was strong, she said, with numerous applications having been received.

A shortlist was drawn up by a committee before the final judging round. The three judges: architect Paul Passano; Andrew Abrines, the recipient of Gibraltar's first ever Banksian Medal from the Royal Horticultural Society; and Andrea Monteiro from award sponsors Cascais Construction, then spent a full day visiting the shortlisted sites.

“We did a lot of walking. I was exhausted at the end of the day, but it was lovely,” said Mrs Mor-Codali. The judges visited government estates and private properties alike, focusing on areas that were visible to the public.

“In government estates, we saw people growing pots everywhere,” she said.

“Between so much cement, to see this little oasis of plants was beautiful. I’m sure the people who live there must be really grateful for those who invest their time to create these areas.”

The private oases visited were equally impressive for their imagination and care, she said. But what stood out most, she said, was a broader shift in attitudes.

“What I have felt this year is that there’s so much more people wanting green areas and putting their hearts into it as well,” she said, adding that she hoped that the Urban Oasis initiative will return “even bigger” next year.

She also expressed her gratitude to the Gibraltar Sustainable Building Group who have driven this competition to new heights.

She also gave special thanks to Cascais and the Convent for their involvement.

