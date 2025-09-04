Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 4th Sep, 2025

Local News

Last call for national honours nominations

By Chronicle Staff
4th September 2025

Nominations for the King’s Birthday Honours List 2026 and the Gibraltar Award must be submitted by Friday September 26, 2025.

Submissions should be made on a Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office nomination proforma and addressed to the Gibraltar Honours Board Secretary, Office of the Governor, The Convent, Main Street, Gibraltar GX11 1AA.

Nomination forms and guidance on their completion are available from The Convent reception or by contacting the Gibraltar Honours Board Secretary at enquiry.gibraltar@fco.gov.uk.

Nominations may be submitted by anyone and can be supported by up to two letters of endorsement from individuals with personal knowledge of the nominee’s contribution or service.

