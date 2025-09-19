Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 19th Sep, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Launch of PATHS initiative at Ocean Views

By Chronicle Staff
19th September 2025

The Ministries for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, in collaboration with the Ministries for Business, Health and Care, has launched the PATHS (Professional Advancement Through Holistic Skills) initiative at Ocean Views.

The programme is designed to support individuals who are currently, or have previously, experienced mental health challenges by providing tools, training and confidence to help them reintegrate into the workplace. Its holistic approach combines the development of employability skills with personal growth, resilience and well-being.

Through targeted workshops, mentoring and tailored guidance, participants will be supported in building pathways towards sustainable employment and long-term professional advancement.

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “We are proud to be launching PATHS within our mental health services in collaboration with the GHA.”

“This initiative reflects Government’s commitment to supporting people on their journey back into employment by recognising the importance of both professional skills and mental wellbeing.”

“Everyone deserves the opportunity to participate fully in working life, and PATHS will help to break down barriers and open new doors.”

The Minister for Health, Care and Business, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: “Mental health is a vital part of overall wellbeing and initiatives like PATHS demonstrate how we can work together across ministries to provide real opportunities for those who need support.”

“This programme will help participants regain confidence, strengthen their skills and successfully re-enter the world of work.”

A spokesperson said the initiative forms part of the Government of Gibraltar’s wider strategy to promote inclusivity in the workplace and provide support for members of the community to succeed.

Most Read

Local News

‘Severe’ cockroach infestation shocked professionals

Thu 18th Sep, 2025

Local News

Contractor cuts through three cables, again plunging Gib into darkness

Tue 16th Sep, 2025

Major new data centre will attract £1.8bn investment, positioning Gib as strategic hub for AI future

Thu 4th Sep, 2025

Local News

Business groups weigh legal action as power cut contractor comes under scrutiny 

Wed 17th Sep, 2025

Local News

Facing questions and concern, Govt continues ‘obtaining all facts’ after power cut

Fri 19th Sep, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th September 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Heritage Trust’s 2026 calendar celebrates 210 years of the Alameda Gardens

19th September 2025

Local News
Facing questions and concern, Govt continues ‘obtaining all facts’ after power cut

19th September 2025

Local News
Tourist Board promotes Gibraltar at Seatrade Europe 2025

19th September 2025

Local News
‘Severe’ cockroach infestation shocked professionals

18th September 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025