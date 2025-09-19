Launch of PATHS initiative at Ocean Views

The Ministries for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, in collaboration with the Ministries for Business, Health and Care, has launched the PATHS (Professional Advancement Through Holistic Skills) initiative at Ocean Views.

The programme is designed to support individuals who are currently, or have previously, experienced mental health challenges by providing tools, training and confidence to help them reintegrate into the workplace. Its holistic approach combines the development of employability skills with personal growth, resilience and well-being.

Through targeted workshops, mentoring and tailored guidance, participants will be supported in building pathways towards sustainable employment and long-term professional advancement.

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “We are proud to be launching PATHS within our mental health services in collaboration with the GHA.”

“This initiative reflects Government’s commitment to supporting people on their journey back into employment by recognising the importance of both professional skills and mental wellbeing.”

“Everyone deserves the opportunity to participate fully in working life, and PATHS will help to break down barriers and open new doors.”

The Minister for Health, Care and Business, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: “Mental health is a vital part of overall wellbeing and initiatives like PATHS demonstrate how we can work together across ministries to provide real opportunities for those who need support.”

“This programme will help participants regain confidence, strengthen their skills and successfully re-enter the world of work.”

A spokesperson said the initiative forms part of the Government of Gibraltar’s wider strategy to promote inclusivity in the workplace and provide support for members of the community to succeed.