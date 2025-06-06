Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

League clubs to propose reducing HGP numbers to only two

By Stephen Ignacio
6th June 2025

Gibraltar football league clubs are expected to table proposals to the Gibraltar FA which would see a request to bring down the number of Home Grown Players down from four to two.
This follows a meeting held between clubs this week in which it is understood a majority of clubs voted in favour of reducing the Home Grown Players numbers. According to sources close to the meeting only three clubs, Lincoln Red Imps, College 1975 and Hound Dogs voted against the proposals.
Currently the league rules oblige clubs to play with four home grown players at all times on the field, this itself a reduction from the five players the previous season. The reduction to two comes after clubs continue to debate the financial costs of obliging them to play four home grown players and the impact this has had on salary demands from players.
The proposals are expected to be tabled before the Gibraltar FA, who are understood to not have yet received any official notification of the result of any vote or its proposal. Any decision would need to be reviewed by the association who have in the past been known to reject proposals as they try and protect the pool of players available for the national squad. Although pressure is expected to be place on the association by clubs demanding for a change in the present rules.

