Learning Disability Services launches international exchange with Irish group 

The Government of Gibraltar’s Care Agency will welcome visitors from NUA Healthcare, Ireland, as part of a new international exchange programme under Learning Disability Services.

A group of six residents and accompanying staff arrive in Gibraltar today for a three-day visit, which coincides with National Day celebrations. During their stay, they will take part in cultural and social activities alongside service users from Learning Disability Services, creating opportunities for new friendships and connections.

As part of the exchange, the visiting group will produce three short documentaries about their experience in Gibraltar and will establish pen-pal links, through email or traditional post, with local residents. The initiative aims to lay the groundwork for future exchanges, strengthening international ties and broadening opportunities for service users.

The Minister for Health, Care and Business, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: “I am very pleased to welcome NUA Healthcare to Gibraltar as part of this exchange programme.”

“Initiatives such as these provide valuable opportunities for people within our Learning Disability Services to connect, share experiences, and take part in meaningful cultural exchanges.”