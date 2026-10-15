Lee Ferrary promoted to Leading Firefighter

Lee Ferrary has been promoted to Leading Firefighter within the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service’s Fire Safety Department following a promotional board convened at the Department for Personnel and Development of the Gibraltar Government.

Mr Ferrary joined the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service in August 2000 and was posted to Blue Watch after completing his recruitment course.

He completed the Leading Firefighter statutory examination in 2003 and served for nearly 25 years with Blue Watch before transferring to the Fire Safety Department on July 28, 2025.

Since joining the department, Mr Ferrary has attended the Fire Service College and completed the Fire Investigation Course, a Level 2 Award in carrying out Fire Safety checks and Level 3 Fire Door Inspections with XACT Training.

He will now undertake the Level 3 Certificate in Fire Safety for Fire Auditors.

In his new role, Mr Ferrary will be responsible for delivering Basic Fire Safety courses to members of the community, Leisure Area Licences, Petroleum Licence Inspections and oversight of nurseries.

Chief Fire Officer Colin Ramirez said: “From operational firefighting for 25 years to Fire Safety, Leading Fire Fighter Lee Ferrary has made a significant change in his career, and his approach to his new responsibilities has been commendable to say the least. This is a huge step with huge responsibility, as part of a team that is constantly challenged, dynamic, adaptable to modern fire engineering solutions, and forward thinking. L/ff Ferrary has worked extremely hard since he joined the Fire Safety Team and fully embraced the importance that it carries in terms of prevention and protection, but also in essential pre-planning and anticipation to facilitate our emergency response. He should be incredibly proud of himself, and I want to take this opportunity to personally, and on behalf of the Senior Management Team, congratulate him on his promotion and wish him every success going forward.”

The Minister with responsibility for the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service, Leslie Bruzon, said: “My sincere congratulations to Lee on this well-deserved promotion to Leading Firefighter. The dedication, hard work and commitment to the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service over so many years are truly admirable. Wishing you every success in your new role within Fire Safety. May this exciting new chapter bring continued achievement and fulfilment.”