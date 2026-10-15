Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 15th Oct, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Lee Ferrary promoted to Leading Firefighter

By Chronicle Staff
15th October 2026

Lee Ferrary has been promoted to Leading Firefighter within the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service’s Fire Safety Department following a promotional board convened at the Department for Personnel and Development of the Gibraltar Government.

Mr Ferrary joined the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service in August 2000 and was posted to Blue Watch after completing his recruitment course.

He completed the Leading Firefighter statutory examination in 2003 and served for nearly 25 years with Blue Watch before transferring to the Fire Safety Department on July 28, 2025.

Since joining the department, Mr Ferrary has attended the Fire Service College and completed the Fire Investigation Course, a Level 2 Award in carrying out Fire Safety checks and Level 3 Fire Door Inspections with XACT Training.

He will now undertake the Level 3 Certificate in Fire Safety for Fire Auditors.

In his new role, Mr Ferrary will be responsible for delivering Basic Fire Safety courses to members of the community, Leisure Area Licences, Petroleum Licence Inspections and oversight of nurseries.

Chief Fire Officer Colin Ramirez said: “From operational firefighting for 25 years to Fire Safety, Leading Fire Fighter Lee Ferrary has made a significant change in his career, and his approach to his new responsibilities has been commendable to say the least. This is a huge step with huge responsibility, as part of a team that is constantly challenged, dynamic, adaptable to modern fire engineering solutions, and forward thinking. L/ff Ferrary has worked extremely hard since he joined the Fire Safety Team and fully embraced the importance that it carries in terms of prevention and protection, but also in essential pre-planning and anticipation to facilitate our emergency response. He should be incredibly proud of himself, and I want to take this opportunity to personally, and on behalf of the Senior Management Team, congratulate him on his promotion and wish him every success going forward.”

The Minister with responsibility for the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service, Leslie Bruzon, said: “My sincere congratulations to Lee on this well-deserved promotion to Leading Firefighter. The dedication, hard work and commitment to the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service over so many years are truly admirable. Wishing you every success in your new role within Fire Safety. May this exciting new chapter bring continued achievement and fulfilment.”

Most Read

Local News

New group to plan healthcare jobs and placements for returning graduates

Tue 13th Oct, 2026

Opinion & Analysis

A juror in waiting

Wed 14th Oct, 2026

Local News

Gibraltar treaty marks ‘new era of cooperation’ with EU and Spain, UK tells UN

Wed 14th Oct, 2026

Local News

Local man arrested for drugs offences

Mon 12th Oct, 2026

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th October 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Cardiac Association encourages support for World Restart a Heart Day

15th October 2026

Local News
Cancer Research UK Gibraltar Branch invites public to ‘Think Pink’

15th October 2026

Local News
Opposition presses Govt for ‘straight answers’ on cost of Rooke

15th October 2026

Local News
‘Christmas on Strings’ returns for third year

15th October 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026