Lewis Llamas wins gold in Sussex festival

Local dancer Lewis Llamas competed at the Sussex Festival for Performing Arts representing Gibraltar following his overall win at the 23rd Gibraltar International Dance Festival in 2025.

Mr Llamas, a member of The Dance Collective, performed three routines at the festival, securing a gold medal for his contemporary solo and two silver medals for his lyrical and jazz solos.

All three routines were choreographed by Caitlin Rodriguez.

Director of M.O. Productions Alfred Rumbo said: “Lewis has once again been a great ambassador for Gibraltar, and we are delighted with his performances and his participation at this event.”

“It has been an extraordinary educational experience, and we look forward to hosting the winner of the Gibraltar Award at Sussex, in February 2026.”

M.O. Productions also thanked The Dance Collective for its support of Mr Llamas during his participation in the festival.