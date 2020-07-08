Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 8th Jul, 2020

UK/Spain News

Liam Fox to be nominated by UK to lead WTO

Stefan Rousseau

By Press Association
8th July 2020

By Harriet Line, PA Deputy Political Editor

Former international trade secretary Liam Fox will be nominated by the Government as a candidate to lead the World Trade Organisation.

A senior Government source confirmed that Dr Fox, the Conservative MP for North Somerset, has been put forward by the UK to be the WTO’s new director general.

Dr Fox has held ministerial roles under John Major, David Cameron and Theresa May, latterly serving as international trade secretary during the Brexit negotiations.

He was an ardent supporter of the UK’s exit from the EU.

The WTO is seeking a new director general after Roberto Azevedo announced he will step down next month.

Nominations close later on Wednesday.

