Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 4th Feb, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Lightning Strikes stays ahead on the table

By Stephen Ignacio
4th February 2026

The Colour Of Money 9 - 0 New Pins On The Rock
Seven Deadly Pins 0 - 9 Wigs
Oddballs 2 - 7 Rock N Rollers
Lightning Strikes 9 - 0 The Misfits
Split Happens 7 - 2 Kingpins
The Alley Cats 9 - 0 Gully Huggers
Split Personalities 0 - 9 Brooklyn Messengers

The Gibraltar Ten Pin Bowling Association competitions sees Jamie Hickey leading the board with Brooklyn Messenger colleague Jayce Webber just behind in second place on points.
Lightning Strike's Michael Wood and Tony Galea follow closely behind in third and fourth place after this past week's results.

Lightning Strikes maintain their strong lead in the team table with not many matches left to go before the split. Brooklyn Messengers are clear into 2nd place, and are looking to take advantage of any mistakes the leaders make. The Alley Cats cling to 3rd, although Split Happens have a game in hand in 4th.

A shout out to Tony Galea this week, who bowled a 624 series in 3 games for a 208 average. Good bowling!

Jamie Hickey also had a cracking week this week, bowling a 671 series for a 223.67 average.

Most Read

Local News

Govt monitoring weather as services and schools stay open ‘at present’

Tue 3rd Feb, 2026

Local News

Around 12.5% of new cancer cases diagnosed at stage four

Wed 4th Feb, 2026

Local News

Stormy week ahead as fresh gales and heavy rain forecast 

Mon 2nd Feb, 2026

Local News

Demolition works application at Rooke site, with parcel office to remain for now

Mon 2nd Feb, 2026

Local News

Weather warning issued for heavy rain and severe gale force winds

Mon 26th Jan, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th February 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Hound Dogs to face Imps in Quarter Finals

4th February 2026

Sports
X7s Super4s format to be launched

4th February 2026

Sports
Sports outdoor facilities closed due to weather

4th February 2026

Sports
JAVI FELICE HITS SEASON HIGH (Basketball)

3rd February 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026