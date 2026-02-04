Lightning Strikes stays ahead on the table

The Colour Of Money 9 - 0 New Pins On The Rock

Seven Deadly Pins 0 - 9 Wigs

Oddballs 2 - 7 Rock N Rollers

Lightning Strikes 9 - 0 The Misfits

Split Happens 7 - 2 Kingpins

The Alley Cats 9 - 0 Gully Huggers

Split Personalities 0 - 9 Brooklyn Messengers

The Gibraltar Ten Pin Bowling Association competitions sees Jamie Hickey leading the board with Brooklyn Messenger colleague Jayce Webber just behind in second place on points.

Lightning Strike's Michael Wood and Tony Galea follow closely behind in third and fourth place after this past week's results.

Lightning Strikes maintain their strong lead in the team table with not many matches left to go before the split. Brooklyn Messengers are clear into 2nd place, and are looking to take advantage of any mistakes the leaders make. The Alley Cats cling to 3rd, although Split Happens have a game in hand in 4th.

A shout out to Tony Galea this week, who bowled a 624 series in 3 games for a 208 average. Good bowling!

Jamie Hickey also had a cracking week this week, bowling a 671 series for a 223.67 average.

