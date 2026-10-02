Last season's top four clash this weekend in futsal premier league

The Gibraltar futsal Premier League heads towards its third round of league matches after two weeks of high-scoring games.

As the focus fell on the senior eleven-a-side national team during its latest international break, futsal continued with its domestic league.

It was a high-scoring weekend, with the fewest goals in any match being five. This came in a tense encounter between Popay Lek and Argus High Flyers, which ended with the former winning by the narrowest of margins, 3-2.

In other matches, Luisito Bonavia Trophy winners Inter Gibraltar bounced back from their defeat the previous weekend to come away with a 10-6 victory over newly promoted Atletico Gib.

There were goals galore also in the encounter between Saxon and Bavaria, with the latter, looking to make another bid for the title, scoring 12 without response.

Lynx, who had lost their first league game of the season, were also to bounce back from their defeat at the hands of Popay Lek by beating Hercules. An 8-2 victory for Lynx left Hercules licking their wounds once again. The latter, who had struggled last season, had won their first league match but were unable to repeat that success against last year’s champions.

It was another frenzy of goals in the final match, with Europa stamping their mark with a 15-2 victory over newly promoted Glacis United.

The emphatic victory sees Europa totalling 22 goals from their opening two matches, following their 7-3 victory over Inter Gibraltar the previous weekend.

This weekend will see some interesting clashes, with Glacis United facing Inter Gibraltar, whilst Hercules face Argus High Flyers. Atletico and Saxon are also due to battle it out.

All eyes, however, will be on the other two matches as Popay Lek come face to face with Europa in what is a crucial early top-of-the-table clash following Popay Lek’s impressive previous season.

The other match, and probably the highlight of the weekend, will see Bavaria come face to face with Lynx. This is expected to be a tense encounter, with the rivalry between the two well known.

Bavaria will be hoping to keep their momentum going after two victories from their opening two matches.