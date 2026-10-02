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Fri 2nd Oct, 2026

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Sports

Gibraltar rugby to host regional youngsters this weekend

By Stephen Ignacio
2nd October 2026

The Gibraltar Rugby Association will be hosting clubs from the surrounding regions in what they described will be a "Four clubs. One tournament. One big day of age-grade rugby."
Gibraltar will be hosting Bahia, Marbella and Ceuta this Saturday, October 3rd with the M6, M8, M10 and M12 age groups taking to the pitch as from 10am at Europa Stadium.
Already the youth rugby festival season has started with youngsters having already enjoyed sessions on Saturday's as the development of the sport at grassroots continues strong.

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The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


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