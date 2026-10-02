Gibraltar rugby to host regional youngsters this weekend

The Gibraltar Rugby Association will be hosting clubs from the surrounding regions in what they described will be a "Four clubs. One tournament. One big day of age-grade rugby."

Gibraltar will be hosting Bahia, Marbella and Ceuta this Saturday, October 3rd with the M6, M8, M10 and M12 age groups taking to the pitch as from 10am at Europa Stadium.

Already the youth rugby festival season has started with youngsters having already enjoyed sessions on Saturday's as the development of the sport at grassroots continues strong.

