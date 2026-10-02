Arsenal youth James Scanlon delivers crucial equaliser for Gibraltar

Malta 1-1 Gibraltar

Gibraltar grabbed a crucial point from their Nations League encounter against Malta. Youngster James Scanlon, a recent Arsenal youth signing, scoring Gibraltar’s equaliser to rattle Malta’s momentum after the host lead through Mbong.

Wiseman’s selection for Gibraltar’s starting eleven in their Nations League match against Malta was not to surprise many. Hankins was among the more notable choices, with the Lincoln Red Imps keeper getting the nod ahead of Banda, the latter having been the more frequent regular in the squad in recent years.

Both keepers, however, are highly rated, showing that the role between the posts was not a major concern for the selectors.

Wiseman continued to show his trust in Richards, Valarino, Ronan and Jolley, keeping other players who could easily fill the same roles on the bench.

Gibraltar started strongly, with De Barr forcing a defensive block within a minute and a half of play. It was an immediate signal of Gibraltar’s intent to take the game to their opponents when the opportunity arose.

Bent was saved some embarrassment when he miscued after three minutes, allowing Malta a chance to break through. The Maltese pass across the penalty area, however, ended with Lopes covering well.

Gibraltar had started the match as the underdogs, with Malta, following their victory against Andorra, seen as the firm favourites to win the group.

It was an intense opening, with both sides testing the opposing defences.

Cardona had the first real shot at goal after ten minutes, Gibraltar’s defence allowing him to turn on the spot before sending his effort over the crossbar.

Malta started to push Gibraltar into their own half, controlling possession and trying to find gaps. The combination of Jolley and Richards on Gibraltar’s right flank was increasingly tested.

After 12 minutes Malta found their way into the goalmouth, with Valarino taking no risks and sending the ball behind for a corner, preventing the Maltese captain from reaching what could have been an easy tap-in.

Cardona sliced through Gibraltar’s defence with his pace in the 14th minute, laying the ball back for Teuma, whose shot was blocked by Bent.

Pozo then cleared off the line from a free-kick given away just moments later.

Having faced an intense period of defending, Gibraltar were forced to slow the pace.

Richards had a chance to run at Malta’s defence in the 18th minute but opted to shoot while being chased by three defenders rather than pass to Jolley, who had run alongside him and was free.

Slowing the pace and playing short-pass possession, Gibraltar made some headway and pushed Malta back for a spell.

Another mistake from Bent, whose pass towards Torrilla fell short, handed Malta possession. Torrilla was forced into a challenge which saw him booked and, with his second yellow of the tournament, will miss Gibraltar’s next match.

The resulting free-kick, close to the edge of the box, was floated over the bar without seriously threatening Hankins.

Hankins was tested for the first time in the 24th minute. Camenzuli came in behind the defence and struck from close range, with Hankins standing his ground and blocking well on the goal-line.

Mbong then tried his luck from distance two minutes later, Hankins again making it look comfortable as he held onto the ball.

As they approached the half-hour mark, De Barr stepped back into a more central midfield role and combined with Scanlon, Gibraltar showing some composure through the middle.

However, after losing possession Gibraltar were fortunate not to concede when a shot from Chouaref was deflected and looped over the keeper, dipping just over the crossbar.

Malta came again, the ball flashing across the penalty area and beyond Gibraltar’s defence but just behind the advancing attackers.

In the 32nd minute Torrilla stole possession inside Malta’s half and, finding space, sent in a superb effort which forced Bonello into a save as the ball dipped towards goal.

The Maltese keeper was moments later embroiled in a push and shove with Ronan after the Gibraltar player challenged for a 50-50 ball following Bonello dropping the ball from a corner delivery.

Gibraltar maintained their forward momentum, showing they were also capable of taking the game to Malta. The hosts nevertheless regained possession and continued to probe Gibraltar’s defence.

Chouaref beat Valarino down the left before sending a skidding ball behind the defence towards Camenzuli. His effort was deflected off a defender, Hankins diving low and stretching to push the ball around the post for a corner in the 38th minute.

As they entered the final five minutes of the half, Gibraltar were finding opportunities to push Malta back. A stray pass again handed possession back to the hosts, however, breaking Gibraltar’s momentum and forcing them to rebuild from the back.

Bent produced an important block in the 43rd minute when Gibraltar lacked forcefulness in the midfield challenge and allowed Mbong to receive a lofted ball. Mbong found himself one-on-one with Hankins before Bent lunged across and put his body between the attacker and goal.

Bent had played a significant part in Gibraltar’s defensive work and, despite making two notable mistakes, had made amends with his crucial intervention.

Gibraltar’s defence had ridden the storm of the first half but had looked nervous at times, something which spread through the rest of the team. Malta had grown in confidence, although frustration also started to show towards the latter stages of the half.

Going forward, Gibraltar had nevertheless carried a threat and demonstrated that, when in possession, they could turn the tables on the hosts.

Gibraltar kept their composure at the start of the second half and tried to retain possession. De Barr continued to play an important role through the middle, providing a focal point for Gibraltar’s distribution.

For the opening four minutes Gibraltar frustrated Malta’s urgency.

Malta’s first real threat of the second half again saw Cardona and Teuma involved, with Gibraltar’s defenders forced deep into their penalty area.

The visitors again had to ride the storm as Malta piled on the pressure. Lopes caused some concern when he fell badly on his ankle, although he was soon back on his feet despite appearing to be in some pain.

Valarino cleared an effort off the line in the 52nd minute.

Just moments later Mbong put the ball into the back of the net. A cross from the flank went between Bent and Lopes, with Mbong running immediately behind the pair through the middle to give Malta the lead.

Gibraltar’s nervousness in defence had come into play at a time when Malta had found the ground to push them back.

The goal saw Malta slow their own pace and turn the tables, now looking to retain possession. While Gibraltar could step further forward, they were facing a Maltese side prepared to protect its lead and counter.

Teuma, on the half-volley, forced another block from Bent and a corner. The resulting delivery saw a header flicked towards goal and flash just past Hankins’ post.

As they reached the hour mark Gibraltar were struggling to find a route forward, Malta having more bodies closing the spaces at the back.

Then came a moment of magic from James Scanlon.

Stealing forward through the centre of the field, Scanlon took on the defenders and, arriving close to the edge of the penalty area, delivered a shot which dipped over the keeper and into the back of the net for Gibraltar’s equaliser.

The young Gibraltar player had rattled Malta’s momentum.

On the front foot, Gibraltar tested Malta’s defence almost immediately, pressing high.

However, after losing possession Gibraltar again sat too deep, allowing Malta time to settle and regain their composure before the hosts came forward once more.

Scanlon tried to bend another effort around the defence in the 67th minute as Gibraltar regained possession and pushed forward in numbers.

The match was now going from one end to the other.

Gibraltar were approaching a crucial period of the match, one in which recent form had seen them concede most frequently and something they could ill afford if they wished to challenge for top spot in the group.

The visitors were gaining confidence through midfield as Malta appeared to struggle to maintain their earlier pace. Mbong was replaced through injury following a tussle with De Barr, providing a further blow to Malta’s momentum.

Entering the final quarter of an hour, Gibraltar were doing well to frustrate the hosts.

Torrilla sent a superb cross-field ball towards Scanlon, who collected inside the box but was blocked as he attempted another shot at goal.

Malta were then denied by a Lopes block after another stray Gibraltar pass had handed the hosts possession.

Both Jolley and Hankins needed treatment for cramp in the 77th minute, not the greatest of signs as Gibraltar approached the final 13 minutes. Both, however, continued.

Gibraltar remained without making a change as Malta turned to their bench, with Teuma among those replaced.

Tired legs were beginning to show on both sides, although Gibraltar’s players continued to chase and press high.

Wiseman finally brought on Hans Stevens with five minutes of the 90 remaining, replacing Pozo, who had given his all but was struggling to maintain the pace.

Some deep and solid defending from Lopes and Bent ensured Malta did not even win a corner in the 87th minute as they threatened the goalmouth. Hankins was then quickly off his line moments later to stop the ball at the feet of the advancing attackers.

Malta were pressing hard in search of a late winner and nearly found it when a header at the far post from a corner crashed against the crossbar.

Gibraltar were now defending deep inside their own half as the match entered injury time.

It was De Barr who then forced a yellow card after taking on defenders on a quick break and drawing a foul as he looked to break free.

A floated free-kick behind the defence was won by Bent, whose header reached Lopes. His own header ended up going over the bar, Gibraltar creating a chance from almost nothing in the second minute of injury time.

A commanding punch from Hankins to clear the danger from inside his goalmouth was among the final actions as Gibraltar weathered the late storm to remain unbeaten for a fifth match.

It was a crucial draw against the group favourites and, although perhaps not the result Gibraltar would have wanted, ensured the competition for the group remained wide open.

Gibraltar had shown moments of nervousness and Wiseman used just one substitute during the 90 minutes. The defence had made mistakes but dug deep and provided enough solidity to keep Gibraltar competitive.

Against a Malta side which had started the match as favourites, Gibraltar had once again demonstrated their ability to remain in the contest and, through Scanlon’s equaliser, came away with a point that keeps their Nations League challenge very much alive.