Lincoln Red Imps close in on league leaders

Mons Calpe 0-3 Lincoln Red Imps

Scorers: Villacañas Moreno (20’), De Barr (26’ pen), Jessop (73’)

The first clear chance of the match came just seven minutes in, with the Mons Calpe defence blocking an initial shot before a second attempt went well wide. Lincoln had the early momentum, keeping Mons Calpe’s goalkeeper Hankin busy, though without creating major danger in the opening stages.

This was a significant match between a Mons Calpe side sitting second in the table and a Lincoln team climbing steadily to fourth, aiming to maintain their unbeaten run as they chase league leaders St Joseph’s. With Lions having won the previous day, the pressure was on Mons Calpe. Having completed their sanction that prevented European participation, Mons Calpe were seeking a return to continental football at their first opportunity.

Lincoln, already competing in the UEFA Conference League group phase, were also aiming to defend their league title to secure another chance at the Champions League.

An off-the-ball elbow incident led to Lincoln receiving the first yellow card after 13 minutes.

Mons Calpe had already lost and drawn more matches this season than Lincoln had across the previous full campaign.

The opening 20 minutes were relatively tepid, with most play concentrated in the middle third. Lincoln posed the greater attacking threat, though chances were limited.

In the 18th minute, De Barr drove forward from defence and combined with Dabo, who powered into the six-yard box before releasing a low ball across goal. Villacañas was in position at the far post to tap in and give Lincoln a 1-0 lead.

Lincoln showed the right balance of urgency without overexerting themselves, gradually taking control of the game.

On 21 minutes, De Barr went down in the box, but penalty claims were ignored. Dabo continued to cause problems for Mons Calpe’s defenders with his direct runs.

In the 24th minute, De Barr again broke through the defence and this time earned Lincoln a penalty, which he converted with ease to make it 2-0. Just four minutes later, Lincoln nearly added a third when Dabo sliced through the back line once more, but the shot went just wide.

With four Gibraltarian players in the starting lineup and six of the nine substitutes also local, Lincoln demonstrated their commitment to rotating and using homegrown talent. Mons Calpe, meanwhile, had the required number of local players on the pitch but only two on the bench.

With a two-goal lead, Lincoln eased their tempo for the next 15 minutes, content to absorb pressure. Mons Calpe went close in the 34th minute with a first-time shot that curled and dipped just wide of the top corner, catching Lincoln briefly off guard. Lincoln responded with a long-range effort of their own.

Mons Calpe struggled to trouble Lincoln’s defence. On 42 minutes, a miscommunication between Hankin and Lope resulted in an awkward clearance that went for a corner.

The match saw Pozo return to the starting eleven — a positive sign for coach Juanjo Bezares. His energy and determination were evident as he chased every ball, even while Lincoln pressed high across the pitch.

Pozo had a chance to score in the 45th minute but reacted late as the ball came through the defence, his header drifting wide of the target.

Mons Calpe, aiming for European qualification, will need to reassess their current capabilities. Their struggles against a rotated Lincoln side highlighted that while they have the potential to remain among the top six, they may find it difficult to compete effectively in Europe with their present squad.

They lacked the creative spark needed to change the flow of play. Their patient build-up often slowed the tempo too much, allowing Lincoln to impose their own short-passing possession game early in the second half, frustrating Mons Calpe’s efforts.

On 56 minutes, Mons Calpe managed a quick counterattack, but Lincoln’s defence reacted swiftly, clearing for a corner.

In the 72nd minute, Lincoln demonstrated their superiority once more. De Barr combined with Dabo down the left, slicing through the Mons Calpe defence and opening up space. Jessop, who had just come on, received the ball unmarked, calmly sidestepped the closing defenders, and slotted past Villanueva for Lincoln’s third goal.

Mons Calpe had no real response, repeatedly frustrated by Lincoln’s control.

Coach Juanjo Bezares gave more minutes to younger players, with Pozo and Toledo making way for Chipolina and Clinton.

Lincoln closed the game comfortably, dominating throughout. The three points increased the pressure on St Joseph’s, who were set to play immediately afterward.

The win lifted Lincoln to third in the table, three points behind St Joseph’s, having not dropped a single point in seven matches — and overtaking Mons Calpe in the standings.

(See page 20 for line-ups)