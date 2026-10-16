Lincoln Red Imps let lead slip in Bergen defeat

Brann 2-1 Lincoln Red Imps UEFA Conference league

Lincoln Red Imps’ start to their UEFA Conference League phase campaign was far from warm, with a chilly evening in Bergen, Norway, setting the scene for their encounter with Brann.

Brann Stadion was far from full, with plenty of empty seats as the visit of Lincoln Red Imps failed to generate the excitement the hosts might have hoped for. It was, however, a positive sign for the visitors, who had warned against their opponents underestimating them.

Graeme Torrilla led his team out as captain for a historic third time, and a second consecutive season, as the Gibraltar side looked for their first away win in this phase of the competition.

No longer the surprise package they once were, Lincoln Red Imps hoped to use their underdog status to their advantage. Hankins and Torrilla were the only two homegrown players in the starting line-up, with even Lopes left on the bench.

Brann made an attacking start, winning two goal kicks and a corner within the opening 90 seconds.

Lincoln pressed high and soon settled into the game. On the sixth minute, Moreno won a free kick on the edge of the box, but Nano’s strike sailed over the crossbar.

Hankins was tested on the 11th minute, making a good block before returning to action two minutes later when he came off his line to block at an attacker’s feet. He then palmed an attempt from the resulting corner over the crossbar.

Torrilla tried his luck from long range in a quick counter-attack, spotting the keeper off his line, but his effort fell short of its target.

With 20 minutes played, Lincoln had contained their hosts well and were taking the game to them when in possession.

Brann were reduced to 10 men when Kasanwirjo received a straight red card for putting his hand into Mandi’s face. The incident occurred just metres from the referee, who had a clear view as Lincoln defended a corner.

The dismissal opened up the game, allowing Lincoln more confidence to press their opponents. Brann remained a threat, however, as they settled into their new formation and began pinning Lincoln back in search of a breakthrough.

The Imps’ defence had to remain alert despite their numerical advantage. Having missed out on the knockout phase last season on goal difference, Lincoln knew the importance of not only keeping a clean sheet but also taking points away from home.

Lincoln dug deep defensively, with Cardoso risking injury as he stretched to clear the ball off the line in the 42nd minute, colliding with the post as Brann broke through the defence and past Hankins.

The first half ended goalless.

Brann came out strongly after the break, putting Lincoln’s goal under pressure. Hankins was called into action within the opening minutes, while two corners further tested the visitors’ defence.

Lincoln knew that the longer they kept their goal intact, the more frustrated Brann could become, with the man advantage seemingly working in their favour.

Cardoso conceded a free kick near the top corner of the penalty area but was able to clear the resulting danger himself, conceding a corner as Brann continued to search for a goal.

As the hour approached, Lincoln were defending dangerously deep, with Brann beginning to expose weaknesses in their back line.

However, it was Lincoln who struck first. A free kick floated into the penalty area on the 59th minute was collected by Kike, who drove the ball low towards the far post to stun the hosts and give the Imps an unexpected lead away from home.

The advantage was short-lived. Brann pressed forward and Cardoso was shown a second yellow card, leaving Lincoln with 10 men and the contest level in numbers once more.

Brann made the most of the opportunity, with Castro levelling the score from the free kick.

Having taken the lead against the run of play, Lincoln now faced the prospect of another half-hour of football with both sides reduced to 10 men and the scores level.

Brann, buoyed by their equaliser, maintained the momentum.

Pavon made changes, bringing on Yussef and Toledano for Toni Garcia and Kike. With space opening up as both teams played with 10 men, Lincoln faced a difficult final 20 minutes.

Brann continued to threaten inside Lincoln’s penalty area, with substitute Noah coming close with a couple of early headers.

Moreno was then replaced by Alvarez as Lincoln found themselves increasingly pinned back, with Brann continuing to attack with 15 minutes remaining. Toledano, the lone player up front, struggled to get involved.

Noah tried to surprise Hankins with a backheel in the 78th minute, but the Lincoln keeper was alert to the danger, blocking the effort before gathering the ball.

Castro struck again soon after, firing from the edge of the box and beating Hankins as the ball sliced through a tiring defence. Brann had turned the game around.

Castro was injured as he took the shot and was immediately replaced.

Hankins produced another excellent save in the 83rd minute, using an outstretched arm to stop a close-range effort from Noah.

Pavon opted to bring on Pinto for Mandi as Lincoln looked to push forward, although they were struggling to gain a foothold in possession.

Hankins was again called upon in the 86th minute, using a strong hand to push another Brann attempt behind for a corner as the hosts swept forward.

The Lincoln keeper was keeping his side in the game, but with the Imps pinned down and forced to defend, their hopes of finding an equaliser began to fade.

Four minutes of added time offered little respite. Lincoln’s best chance to level came when Toledano saw his first attempt blocked by the keeper, before sending his second effort wide following the resulting corner.

Lincoln Red Imps walked away with their first defeat of the campaign, knowing they had seen an opportunity within their grasp slip away after Cardoso’s dismissal.