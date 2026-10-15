Lincoln Red Imps playing top European teams across its categories

As all eyes turned to Lincoln Red Imps’ youth and senior teams, both facing UEFA competition action this week, another of the club’s younger sides was heading to the prestigious Reyes Cup in Utrera, Spain.

The Lincoln Red Imps U14 Black team had been invited to compete in the tournament, where they came up against some of the biggest clubs in European football, including FC Barcelona and SL Benfica, both of whom they faced in their group matches.

The list of participating clubs included Real Madrid, Real Betis, Sevilla, Málaga and Villarreal, among many others.

Although they did not progress beyond the group stage, the young Lincoln side managed to secure a victory, finishing fifth in a six-team group that also included FC Barcelona, SL Benfica, Real Sociedad, CD Sam-Cam and SD Ponteareas.

Meanwhile, Lincoln Red Imps’ senior team were preparing for this evening’s opening league-phase match in the Conference League. This marks their second consecutive appearance at this stage of the competition and their third in total.

Although still very much considered underdogs, Lincoln Red Imps are among just three teams to have reached the league phase in consecutive seasons.

They face Norwegian side Brann, with Lincoln head coach Juan Pavón already praising his players for their attitude in reaching this stage of the competition. He has brushed aside talk of future matches, indicating that he and his players are focused solely on the challenge ahead, taking one match at a time.

Speaking ahead of the match, new signing Manuel Toledano said his opponents should not underestimate Lincoln Red Imps if they had “seen what the team had done to reach this stage”.

The Lincoln striker added that their intention was to “take the three points, having travelled there”.

Making his debut in the Conference League league phase, Toledano described the experience as a “childhood-like dream”.