Lincoln Red Imps start season with a convincing win

Lincoln Red Imps could have played without a goalkeeper throughout the first half and it would hardly have been noticed. Such was the lack of opportunities created by Lions in even getting past the halfway line.

It was not until the half hour that Lions came anywhere near Lincoln’s penalty area. By that time, Lincoln’s dominance had already been converted into two goals. Playing their first domestic league match of the season, the defending champions showed their superiority from the outset. Lions were far from a threat compared to the opponents Lincoln had faced earlier in the summer, as they battled through the Champions League qualifiers and then into the Europa League before securing a place in the Conference League group stage.

Lions, under new management this summer, had impressed with a good result against Europa, registering a win. But against Lincoln, the gulf was clear.

De Barr was flattened after 39 minutes, sandwiched by two Lions players at the halfway line. The referee judged it to be a mere collision and kept his cards in his pocket, though the way De Barr was targeted sparked frustration from the Lincoln bench and fans alike. His response was not to retaliate, but to tease the Lions’ defence with his footwork. Every time the ball was at his feet, two players were immediately drawn to him. On 44 minutes he shook off his markers and fired just over the bar, the closest Lincoln came to a third before half-time.

Lions attempted to go on the offensive soon after but their move fizzled out with a simple pass back after they were dispossessed once again. On the stroke of half-time, a long-range effort from a Lincoln defender whizzed narrowly over.

The visitors finally recorded their first shot two minutes into injury time of the first half, though it sailed well wide of target.

Three minutes into the second half Lincoln were three goals up. The third arrived with ease, the ball dropping in behind the Lions defence for an uncomplicated finish past the keeper. Villacanas claimed the goal, putting the contest firmly out of reach.

Lions tried to react but struggled to find any way through Lincoln’s organised defence. Their attempts to play wide were left wanting, with no presence in the middle to meet the delivery. It was an easy afternoon for Hankins in the Lincoln goal by the 51st minute, barely called upon in any meaningful way.

To Lions’ credit, they saw a little more of the ball in the second half and managed to stretch Lincoln on occasion. Still, they were far from creating a genuine threat. Lincoln’s strength in depth was on show as Pozo, who had just this past week been at the centre of Gibraltar’s midfield, came off the bench on 69 minutes.

Lions carved out a rare chance in the 72nd minute, breaking quickly before sending a shot into the side netting. They created two further opportunities in the 77th and 79th minutes, but both lacked power and conviction. Lincoln, momentarily too relaxed, had briefly lost their rhythm.

In the past Lincoln had been clinical and ruthless until the final whistle. This new-era Lincoln seemed content with a comfortable 3-0, conserving energy rather than hunting for more. Dudukoa saw several chances blocked, unable to find the target.

On 85 minutes Jessop slipped a great ball into the path of De Barr, but Susa reacted well to smother at his feet. A minute later, another similar move saw Montero fire into the side netting, Lincoln threatening again in the closing stages.

The fourth goal eventually arrived, and fittingly it involved debutant Jessop. It started with De Barr surging through the middle before Jessop showed initiative, stealing the ball off Montero’s feet to slide a pass into Pozo’s path. His first attempt was blocked, but he pounced on the rebound to seal the victory with Lincoln’s fourth.

Almost immediately, the final whistle blew.

Lincoln Red Imps had opened their league campaign with an emphatic 4-0 win. For Lions, the reality was clear: while progress under new management is possible, the gulf between themselves and the champions remains as wide as ever.