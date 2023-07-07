Lincoln Red Imps start their Champions League campaign
Lincoln Red Imps kick off their Champions League campaign this Tuesday afternoon with a 17.30hrs kickoff against Azerbaijan’s league champions Qarabagh. The first of a two leg tie, in the First qualifying round of the Champions League, Lincoln Red Imps will be looking to grab as much of an advantage as they can before making...
