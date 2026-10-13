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Tue 13th Oct, 2026

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Sports

Lincoln Red imps youth return to field for European action this evening

By Stephen Ignacio
13th October 2026

Lincoln Red Imps u18 team face a steep challenge this evening as they take on HŠK Zrinjski Mostar at the Europa Point Stadium in the UEFA Youth League second leg.
After a 6-0 defeat in the first leg, coach Ryan Casciaro has had little opportunity to test his players with a lengthy international break alongside restrictions on playing at Lathbury due to maintenance seeing the team manage just one competitive fixture since their first leg.
Ryan Casciaro has named a 20-man squad where he hopes the team will respond to the challenge, playing in front of their home crowd.
The UEFA Youth League clash against HŠK Zrinjski Mostar kicks off at 6pm today, Tuesday October 13 at the Europa Point Stadium, with free entry for all supporters.
The match can also be viewed online via YouTube.
In the meantime the senior squad departed for their first UEFA Conference League group matches which will see them play Brann on Thursday. Next week seeing them host Twente.

Lincoln Red Imps Youth League Squad
1. Lucas Becerra (GK)
2. Kallum Penfold
3. Daniel Llamas
4. Stefan Desoiza
5. Daniel Martinez
6. Lucas Hill
7. Nick Poggio
8. Callum Goldwin
9. Theo Montovio
10. Aiden Desoiza
11. Owen McMahon
12. Jona Rowbottom
13. Jaden Bula
14. Julian Lima
15. Leon Martinez
16. Filipe Hill
17. Christian Navas
18. Lewis Mifsud
19. Shaun Murrien
20. Ryan Casciaro

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