Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 21st May, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Lions Gibraltar claim women’s Futsal league

Pic courtesy Gibraltar FA

By Stephen Ignacio
21st May 2021

Last Sunday saw Lions Gibraltar ladies crowned women’s Futsal league champions after providing both finalists for the final. There was little to dispute that Lions Gibraltar had dominated the futsal league although the club still had to see for themselves which of their two teams would come out triumphant. Lions Gib FC Orange were the...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Unrest in La Linea after two drown at sea

Tue 11th May, 2021

Local News

Gib to continue testing arriving air passengers amid concern over new Covid variant

Mon 17th May, 2021

Local News

Govt forecasts £138m deficit after Covid pandemic

Thu 20th May, 2021

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Emotion and pride in Gibraltar as Archbishop Mark Miles is ordained

Sun 25th Apr, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st May 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
5in5 gets local sports rising in support and admiration

21st May 2021

Sports
Mons Calpe and Lynx come face to face

21st May 2021

Sports
This weekend’s rowing

21st May 2021

Sports
Matto gets podium at Sprint Triathlon

21st May 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021