Three goals from Cardoso Queni, one apiece from Rebagliati and Ndjoli, and a further own goal from Perez saw Lions rip apart Hound Dogs, who once again found themselves sinking to the foot of the table this weekend.

Lions, hoping to climb into the top six, produced a convincing 6-0 victory over Hound Dogs on Friday evening.

The result pushed Lions into the top half of the table, but Glacis United's victory on Saturday was to leave them perched on the very fringe of that group, in sixth place, with Europa still to face Magpies on Sunday.

A win for Europa would see them leapfrog Lions as the second round of the competition gets underway in earnest.