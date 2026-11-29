Glacis had the first opportunity through Trotman, whose shot was blasted over the bar, as both sides settled into what was to be a feisty encounter, with several fouls committed during the opening five minutes.

The match was officiated by San Marinese referees as part of the referee exchange programme between the Gibraltar FA and the San Marino FA.

While Glacis were gradually making their way into the Mons Calpe penalty area, Mons tested Victor from distance with a lobbed effort from the halfway line. A second attempt, again from distance, was blasted towards goal from inside the Glacis half. This came just over ten minutes into the match, with Glacis having enjoyed the better share of possession up to that point.

Glacis broke the deadlock after 16 minutes, with Sijbrandij finding his way through the middle before calmly placing the ball past the goalkeeper with the inside of his boot.

Glacis maintained the pressure, pinning Mons Calpe back in their own half for long periods as the match approached the half-hour mark. Mons Calpe were struggling to make any real headway or create a meaningful threat in search of an equaliser.

On 27 minutes, Glacis conceded a free kick to the right of the penalty area. The ball was curled towards the top corner but went over the bar. Play was subsequently interrupted after Victor fell into the goal netting, which needed to be repaired.

The stoppage provided an opportunity for both coaches to speak to their players. For Cortijo, it was a five-minute break which he would have hoped might alter the flow of the match and give Mons Calpe some breathing space to find a way back into the game.

Mons Calpe managed at times to push Glacis back into their own half, but continued to lack the final ball needed to turn their spells of possession into a real threat.

The first half ended with Glacis taking their solitary early goal into the break.

Mons Calpe had an early opportunity to find an equaliser in the second half, but the effort was directed straight into the goalkeeper's hands.

On 68 minutes, Sijbrandij delivered the ball across the penalty area twice in quick succession. The second attempt found Brinkman, who made no mistake in slotting the ball into the net to put Glacis 2-0 ahead. Mons Calpe had been threatening to find an equaliser, but now faced the challenge of coming back from a two-goal deficit.

Mons Calpe struggled to mount a response as Glacis continued to dictate the pace of the match, dominating proceedings with just five minutes remaining.

A further five minutes were added for stoppages, but Mons Calpe were unable to produce a dramatic comeback and had to settle for a 2-0 defeat.

The victory strengthened Glacis' position in the challenge for a place in the top four, lifting them into third place on the day. Just one goal separated them from Mons Calpe, with both sides level on 20 points.