Lynx, who went into their match against College 1975 sitting at the foot of the table and just three points behind their opponents, were to respond to changes in management with a nine-goal thriller.

Having taken charge on the field, Lynx owner Albert Parody, an experienced coach who had previously taken a backseat to concentrate on running the club, was to inject some much-needed energy and belief into the side.

It took Lynx just four minutes to open the scoring through Salah El-Din, with Kevagn Robba adding a second on the 28th minute.

Although College 1975 pulled one back through Anthony Hernandez, Aguera Cabeza restored Lynx's two-goal advantage to make it 3-1 by half-time.

Aguera Cabeza added two more goals in the second half to complete his hat-trick, with Serrano Llabres also finding the net for Lynx. Two further goals from College 1975 saw the match finish 6-3.

Lynx, who had scored just seven goals in their previous ten matches, walked off the pitch with more than just three points. They had also scored almost as many goals in one match as they had managed throughout the season up to that point.

The result was likely to have left their small but dedicated group of supporters wondering why the side had not produced a similar performance before.