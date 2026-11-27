The Foreign Affairs and International Trade committees of the European Parliament will jointly vote next Tuesday on whether to recommend the parliament’s plenary session give consent to the EU-UK agreement on Gibraltar.

The two committees are the key parliamentary bodies tasked with scrutinising the agreement ahead of the full session of parliament that will take the final vote later in December.

MEPs tasked with preparing reports on the agreement for committee colleagues, known as rapporteurs, have recommended consent for the agreement.

Earlier this year Dutch MEP Thijs Reuten, the rapporteur for the Foreign Affairs Committee, referred to the celebratory scenes at the border last July 15 and said “the result speaks for itself”.

“This agreement is a fitting illustration that cooperation and rapprochement between EU and UK matter, and it proves that constructive engagement delivers results,” he said, as he recommended parliament give consent to the agreement.

That position was backed by all the main political blocs represented on the committees during a debate last September, including the European People’s Party, of which Spain’s Partido Popular is a member.

Two other parliamentary committees – Employment and Social Affairs, and Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs – have also overwhelmingly backed the treaty in separate votes setting out their opinions on the agreement.

“Parliament is expected to hold its final consent vote in December,” the Foreign Affairs committee said in a scheduling update on Friday.

The next plenary session starts on December 14 and the final parliamentary vote is expected around that date, after which the agreement will return to the European Council for final ratification.

There had been concern that the consent vote could be pushed back to February next year over committee scheduling issues, but all the indications are that it will go ahead in December as initially anticipated.