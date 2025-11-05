Lions hold on for the win

Lions Gibraltar 2-1 Glacis United

Scorers: Lions – Handi (65’, 69’)

Glacis – Brinkman (17’)

With Mons Calpe level on points before this round of matches and facing Lincoln Red Imps, Lions Gibraltar had a chance to leapfrog into second place. However, they started slowly, allowing Glacis United to grow in confidence during the opening 12 minutes, with Glacis creating the first real opportunity on goal.

Glacis, who thrive on quick counterattacks, were rewarded in the 16th minute when a break down the right was played into the middle and then passed to the edge of the box. The low strike took a deflection off a defender, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way and giving Glacis the lead.

Lions responded by winning a corner within minutes, but the poor delivery flew over everyone and was easily cleared. It was a subdued reaction from Lions, who looked unsettled after conceding and struggled to find composure or finishing quality.

In the 23rd minute, Glacis had another shot blocked after breaking forward once more, further unsettling the Lions defence, which looked vulnerable.

By the half-hour mark, Lions were losing momentum, unable to make an impact going forward. Glacis continued to press higher up the pitch, disrupting Lions’ rhythm and keeping them away from the final third. Lions’ long balls were proving ineffective, often ending up at the feet of Glacis defenders.

In the 40th minute, a poor Glacis goal kick was intercepted by Lions just metres from goal, but the final effort — under pressure from a defender — went over the bar for a corner. Despite this warning, Glacis persisted with short goal kicks from the keeper, nearly losing possession again moments later.

On 43 minutes, Glacis went close with a low, powerful drive from close range that sailed just over the crossbar.

Glacis went into the half-time break leading 1-0 — an unexpected result at that stage.

Lions’ evening got worse early in the second half when, within two minutes of the restart, Fragasi appeared to catch his studs in the turf and had to be carried off by the physio.

Lions came close to equalising in the 52nd minute, and on 57 minutes, Vichy — who had only recently come on — sent a free kick from the edge of the box just over the bar.

Two minutes later, the Lions goalkeeper produced an excellent save to prevent Glacis from doubling their lead. Glacis continued to create a couple more chances before Lions began to threaten again. An initial shot was blocked for a corner, and from the delivery to the near post, the ball was flicked back and fell to the edge of the box, where it was smashed in for the equaliser on 65 minutes.

Just two minutes later, in the 67th minute, a cleverly worked free kick was played short to the right wing and crossed across the goalmouth to the far post, where a header beat Victor to give Lions a 2-1 lead.

Lions were now in control, dominating possession and unsettling Glacis, who had lost their earlier confidence and were on the back foot. Glacis attempted a quick counter, but Lions goalkeeper Suksa came out of his area to clear with his head. Moments later, he was again quick off his line to collect a loose ball his defenders had failed to clear.

His clearance launched another Lions attack, ending with a shot grazing past the post for a corner on 71 minutes.

In the final ten minutes, Glacis struggled to get beyond the halfway line, pinned back by Lions’ pressure.

However, in the 88th minute, Glacis finally broke through the defence. Their captain found himself free in open space with only the keeper to beat, but he took too long to control, allowing the Lions goalkeeper — who had scrambled back — to block the shot.

Lions held on to secure the 2-1 victory.