Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 9th Mar, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Lions Women unbeaten Champions

Pic by Gibraltar FA

By Stephen Ignacio
9th March 2022

Lions Gibraltar women left little doubt as to their right to claim the league title, and as such the cup and league double. Twelve victories from twelve league matches, dropping no points and finishing with a 115 goal difference left little to doubt.
An impressive season was completed with an 11-0 victory over Manchester 62. This coming just days after they had beaten closest rivals Europa 8-0.
On Tuesday the orange and black ladies, quiet aptly on International Women’s Day, underlined their superiority in the women’s division with a perfect score in order to pick up their well earned league trophy. Impressively, Lions Women have also done it whilst keeping a clean sheet throughout their league campaign, an extraordinary and rare feat in football.
The team, which has been developing together for several seasons, building on their strengths has provided some of the best examples of how women’s football has developed in recent years.
Also providing the core of the national squad as they continue to build on their strength’s.
The team will now split for the women’s futsal campaign where the majority of the players will also be playing.
Pics by Gibraltar FA

Most Read

Local News

From Kyiv to Gibraltar alone, Lilia flees war-torn Ukraine

Mon 7th Mar, 2022

Local News

Govt ‘extremely concerned’ Gibraltar ambulances denied entry into Spain

Sat 5th Mar, 2022

Local News

Russia includes Rock on list of ‘unfriendly countries’

Mon 7th Mar, 2022

Local News

Among Ukraine’s refugees, a Gibraltarian man and his family

Fri 25th Feb, 2022

Local News

Spanish data shows stark difference to UK on incursions into BGTW

Mon 7th Mar, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th March 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Umpiring success for netball

9th March 2022

Sports
Nine teams will enter Women’s futsal league

9th March 2022

Sports
Care Agency and Gibraltar FA in successful partnership

9th March 2022

Sports
Banda keeps Europa in Rock Cup after penalty shoot out drama against Mons Calpe

8th March 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022