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Mon 18th May, 2026

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Local News

‘Little Things, Big Difference’ initiative continues public space improvements

By Chronicle Staff
18th May 2026

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, has said the “Little Things, Big Difference” initiative is delivering visible improvements across Gibraltar while helping trainees develop practical skills.

The initiative, launched in 2024, combines urban beautification with skills development for trainees from the Gibraltar Training Centre and CTCL.

The programme has included painting, construction and maintenance works in public areas across Gibraltar.

Projects carried out over the past two years include restoration and repainting of the Casemates entrance wall, refurbishment works at Europa Point, improvements to benches, railings and lamp posts, and upgrades in areas including Grand Battery House, Winston Churchill Avenue, Catalan Bay and Customs near the border.

Works have also taken place at Alameda Gardens, Europa Road, La Cuesta del Rock Hotel and the port area.

A weekly graffiti removal programme led by Technical Services is also continuing.

The Government said the works, although modest individually, have contributed to improving the appearance and upkeep of Gibraltar’s public spaces.

Mr Santos said: ““The ‘Little Things, Big Difference’ initiative shows how consistent, practical work can have a real impact on our community. These projects improve the look and feel of Gibraltar whilst also providing our trainees with the opportunity to gain valuable skills and experience that will support their future careers.”

“It is particularly encouraging to see the pride that these young people take in their work, knowing that they are contributing positively to Gibraltar’s public spaces.”

“Looking ahead, the Government remains committed to expanding the “Little Things, Big Difference” initiative, ensuring it continues to enhance Gibraltar’s public spaces while equipping the next generation with the skills, experience, and pride needed to shape the community’s future.”

Members of the public who wish to highlight areas for consideration can contact the Ministry at meect@gibraltar.gov.gi.

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